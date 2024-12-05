Prof. Michael Schön, Director of Dermatology and Venereology at the University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany (UMG), Joins Scinai Immunotherapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board

Prof. Michael Schön is a distinguished Professor and Director of the Department of Dermatology, Venereology, and Allergology at the University Medical Center Göttingen. He also serves as Vice Dean and Deputy Director for Research and Teaching and is the former director of the Lower Saxony Institute of Occupational Dermatology. Prof. Schön has been recognized with numerous awards for his groundbreaking research on immune reactions in inflammation. From 2011 to 2024, he was the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the German Dermatological Society. Currently, he holds the position of Secretary General and Vice President of the European Dermatology Forum (EDF).

Prof. Schön earned his MD in Medicine from the University of Ulm, Germany. He has worked at the Free University of Berlin, Harvard Medical School and the universities of Düsseldorf and Magdeburg. Before his appointment at the University Medical Center Göttingen, he held a professorship in Experimental Biomedicine at the University of Würzburg. Michael has further qualifications in dermatopathology, allergology, immunology and health economics.

Prof. Schön commented: "It is a great pleasure and honor for me to be part of the advisory board for Scinai and to contribute to the success of their highly innovative pipeline. In many areas of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, but also in other organ systems with immunologically mediated diseases, there is a significant unmet medical need. In my view, Scinai's targeted immunological therapeutic approaches have excellent potential to provide exciting innovation in various areas of precision inflammation medicine."

Amir Reichman, CEO of Scinai, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Schön, a world-class expert in dermatology, particularly in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, to our Scientific Advisory Board. Michael's extensive experience as a dermatologist, having treated thousands of patients, and as a researcher with over 440 scientific publications in top-rated journals, along with his proven track record in drug development and clinical research, will be invaluable to Scinai. His insights will be crucial as we advance our pipeline of innovative I&I biological products. Additionally, I would like to congratulate Dr. Jonathan Sadeh, a member of our Scientific Advisory Board, on his recent appointment as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Bausch Health. We wish Jonathan great success in his new role. These two recent appointments to our Scientific Advisory Board are a testament to the high caliber of talent advising our R&D team and board of directors."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (nanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services for early stage biotech drug development projects.

Company website: www.scinai.com.

