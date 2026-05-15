Scinai Immunotherapeutics to Lead Strategic Roundtable Discussion on Oral Therapies and the Future of Biologics at the 7th Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe

JERUSALEM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), ("Scinai" or the "Company") a biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammation and immunology, today announced that members of its leadership team will lead a strategic roundtable discussion at the 7th Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe, taking place next week in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The roundtable discussion, titled "Oral Therapies and the Future of Biologics: How Oral Peptides and Small Molecules Are Reshaping the Immunology Landscape", will be led by Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai Immunotherapeutics, together with Dr. Meital Portugal, Director of R&D Operations.

The discussion will focus on one of the emerging strategic questions in immunology and dermatology drug development: whether advances in oral peptide and small molecule therapies may complement biologics, reshape treatment sequencing, or meaningfully displace injectable therapies in selected disease settings.

The session will explore scientific, clinical, commercial, and strategic questions currently facing the immunology industry, including:

Whether certain immunologic pathways may remain inherently more suitable for injectable biologics

Whether oral cytokine blockers can achieve biologic-competitive efficacy, selectivity, and long-term durability

Which diseases and cytokine pathways may be most vulnerable to oral therapeutic disruption

Whether the route of administration itself may become a strategic differentiator in immunology portfolio development

The evolving balance between efficacy, convenience, adherence, safety, persistence of response, and long-term disease control

How oral therapies may influence treatment sequencing, physician confidence, payer dynamics, and lifecycle management strategies for biologic franchises

The roundtable will also examine key translational and clinical development challenges associated with oral immunology therapies, including pharmacokinetic variability, bioavailability limitations, treatment adherence dependence, durability of response, and sustained disease modification.

"The immunology field is entering a period of rapid evolution where scientific innovation is no longer focused solely on efficacy, but increasingly also on durability, convenience, accessibility, treatment persistence, and strategic modality selection," said Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

"One of the most important emerging questions for the industry is not simply whether oral therapies will grow, but rather where oral modalities may complement biologics, where they may compete directly, and which disease settings may continue to favour advanced biologic approaches. We believe these discussions are becoming increasingly important for companies developing next-generation immunology therapies."

Scinai's participation in the summit reflects the Company's broader focus on innovative immunology approaches, including advanced biologic formats, differentiated cytokine-targeting strategies, and next-generation therapeutic modalities.

The Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe brings together biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, translational researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders focused on the future of dermatology therapeutics and immune-mediated disease innovation.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit: www.scinai.com

Company Contacts

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Investor Relations – Allele Capital Partners | +1 978 857 5075 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's strategic positioning, participation in scientific and industry discussions, advancement of its immunology and inflammation pipeline, development of novel biologic and immunotherapeutic approaches, expansion of its CDMO activities, execution of business development opportunities, potential partnerships, and future industry and market trends.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the Company's ability to advance its product candidates, secure financing or non-dilutive funding, expand its CDMO operations, integrate acquired operations, attract and retain customers and partners, execute on strategic initiatives, and general market, industry, regulatory, and economic conditions. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.