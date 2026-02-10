Quali Introduces Intent-Driven Autonomous Infrastructure Capabilities as AI Adoption Reshapes Enterprise Cloud Operations

New Platform Capabilities, Unveiled During Cisco Live, Enable Continuous, Policy-Governed Infrastructure Decisions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the platform engineering and intelligent infrastructure automation company, today announced the launch of new platform capabilities designed to help enterprises operate cloud and hybrid infrastructure as AI and GPU workloads become more widespread. The new capabilities allow teams to define desired outcomes while the platform continuously manages provisioning, scaling, and policy enforcement on their behalf.

The release marks a shift beyond traditional infrastructure automation. Instead of relying on static, trigger-based workflows, Quali's platform enables infrastructure to adapt continuously as conditions change, while remaining governed by enterprise policies related to security, compliance, and cost. This approach is designed for environments where AI systems increasingly influence how infrastructure is consumed, modified, and scaled.

As organizations expand the use of AI-driven applications and GPU-intensive workloads, infrastructure teams are facing growing operational complexity. Conventional automation tools were built for predictable environments and episodic change. Quali's new capabilities address this gap by embedding lifecycle management and policy enforcement directly into infrastructure orchestration, reducing the need for constant manual oversight while maintaining control and visibility.

"These capabilities reflect a fundamental change in how enterprise infrastructure must operate," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "As AI adoption accelerates, the challenge is no longer just automation. Enterprises need systems that can interpret intent and govern change continuously, while preserving visibility, control, and accountability."

The launch comes during Cisco Live, where AI-driven operations, intent-based infrastructure, and governance are central themes. With GPU usage expanding across industries, many enterprises are reassessing infrastructure strategies to support environments that change continuously rather than through periodic automation cycles.

Quali's intent-driven autonomous capabilities are designed to operate across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. The platform enables infrastructure to consider workload purpose, ownership, policy constraints, and cost considerations as part of normal operation, applying controls continuously instead of relying on manual checkpoints or after-the-fact reviews.

The shift toward more autonomous infrastructure is also reshaping the role of enterprise IT and platform engineering teams. As platforms take on more operational decision-making, teams can move away from low-level configuration tasks and focus on defining policies, guardrails, and architectural principles that guide infrastructure behavior at scale.

For more information, visit www.quali.com

SOURCE Quali