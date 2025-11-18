QuantalX Receives FDA De Novo Clearance for Delphi-MD, Establishing a New Modality of Brain Function Assessment

News provided by

QuantalX

18 Nov, 2025, 15:00 IST

The path-breaking technology empowers physicians to rapidly assess neurological health across diverse care settings by benchmarking patient data against a database of healthy brain responses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalX Neuroscience today announced that its Delphi-MDTM System, a first-of-its-kind functional neuro-imaging (FNI) device, has been granted FDA de novo classification, making it available for clinical practice. Physicians can now access a powerful clinical tool designed to benchmark brain health and function against a normal response database, monitor potential progression of neurological conditions, and assess how interventions may influence brain function.

"By unlocking direct insight into how the brain is functioning, Delphi-MD gives clinicians an essential piece of the brain evaluation puzzle alongside existing tools," said Dr. Iftach Dolev, CEO and co-founder of QuantalX. "Delphi-MD is the first device cleared to deliver direct magnetic brain and measure the evoked responses across key brain network hubs. It incorporates a unique normative database, providing physicians with a comprehensive and age-dependent benchmark for assessing brain health. This milestone accelerates our mission to make precise, non-invasive neuro-functional assessment accessible in everyday care and to redefine how brain health is evaluated."

QuantalX's Delphi-MD combines a simple, non-invasive system of direct Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) with electroencephalography (EEG). The EEG sensor array "cap" is fitted on a patient's head and radiation-free magnetic stimulation creates an image of brain network function, controlled and analyzed by intelligent software. The software then gives clinicians a benchmarked comparison with a proprietary, FDA-cleared normative database of healthy adult brains of the same approximate age. The time from scan to report takes under an hour.

With Delphi-MD, QuantalX is the first to combine TMS and EEG in an accessible device that produces clinically practical insights that are interpretable by a physician at a variety of clinical settings. Unlike traditional imaging, Delphi-MD's functional neuro-imaging (FNI) technology provides new access into brain function including direct, causal insights. 

"We are honored to work with the talented team at QuantalX and use Delphi-MD in our landmark ongoing study, the BrainHealth Project," said Sandra Bond Chapman, PhD, Chief Director of the Center for BrainHealth at University of Texas at Dallas and Co-leader of the BrainHealth Project. "Direct and objective assessment of brain health is a critical element in the diagnostic process. The system can be an important and informative tool to measure brain health."

The Delphi-MD system offers a cost-effective, ready-to-use solution that requires no specialized infrastructure and keeps operational costs low in clinical environments. Delphi-MD is currently in use for clinical research studies at Massachusetts General-Brigham; the University of Pennsylvania Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center; University of Illinois, Chicago; and the University of California, San Francisco Pain Management Center.

"The Delphi-MD approach uses EEG evoked potentials triggered by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS-EEG), and is an exciting technological breakthrough with potential applications across a broad range of neurologic disorders," said Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, MD, PhD, Director of the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at Penn Medicine.

The De Novo authorization follows QuantalX's prior CE-MDR approval in Europe.

The system is now being deployed commercially in a number of medical centers in the US and Europe.

About QuantalX Neuroscience

QuantalX Neuroscience is on a mission to help clinicians easily and early diagnose brain disorders; revolutionize the assessment of brain health; and bring functional neuro-imaging (FNI) to the point of care. With its Delphi-MDTM path-breaking, first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared system, QuantalX provides neurologists and psychiatrists new access to the inner workings of the brain so they can make better-informed decisions about planning care for their patients. After years of use in groundbreaking research trials at institutions like UCSF, Mass General, and Penn, Delphi-MDTM has received FDA de novo clearance. Looking ahead, Delphi-MDTM aims to enable continuous, real-world data generation on brain function over time, creating a proprietary dataset that can fuel Intelligence-driven advancements in precision brain healthcare.

Visit QuantalX.com to learn more regarding the commercially available device.

Separate to the recent de novo clearance, FDA has also granted the Delphi-MDTM Breakthrough Device designation for detection of stroke and dementia, and detection and treatment prediction for NPH (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus). The Delphi-MD  TM  is investigational for these conditions in further support of the company's mission.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825583/FDA_De_Novo.jpg

Media Contact
Crosscut Strategies
[email protected]

SOURCE QuantalX

Also from this source

QuantalX Neuroscience Announces CE MDR Approval, Making Brain Health Assessment Available in the EU

QuantalX Neuroscience Announces CE MDR Approval, Making Brain Health Assessment Available in the EU

QuantalX Neuroscience Ltd. is proud to announce that its groundbreaking brain health assessment device, the Delphi-MD, has received CE MDR approval,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics