QuantalX Secures Spot in FDA's Prestigious Total Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP)

"The acceptance into the Total Life Cycle Advisory Program is a truly prestigious and significant opportunity for QuantalX," remarked Iftach Dolev. PhD, Co Founder and CEO at QuantalX. "Collaborating with the leading healthcare market executives not only solidifies our commitment to neurodiagnosis excellence but also positions us for a stronger commercial entry into the market."

The FDA has previously acknowledged Delphi-MD's technology, granting it Breakthrough Designation Technology status twice. First, for its ability to identify patients at risk of dementia and stroke, and subsequently, for diagnosing patients with NPH and predicting their response to effective treatment with ventriculoperitoneal shunting (VPS) surgery.

NPH is a highly treatable type of dementia primarily characterized by a movement disorder. The simple implementation of a VPS shunt is performed to relieve Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) pressure buildup in the brain cavities, significantly delaying disease progression and improving patients' health condition. Delphi-MD's objective, automated technological approach facilitates quick and accurate brain health assessments at the point-of-care. This allows for the precise identification of NPH patients and those who can benefit from VPS surgery. The device operates within a collaborative care model, shortening the diagnosis phase for patients, personalizing their treatment, reducing misdiagnosis rates and care costs, as well as enhancing patients' well-being.

"An NPH diagnostic test will become simple and accessible for the first time, and undetected and untreated patients will be able to benefit from an effective shunt (VPS) treatment," said Dr. Rick Kuntz, Former Senior Vice President and President of Neuromodulation, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Medtronic.

The Total Life Cycle Advisory Program aims to guide innovative technologies through the entire product life cycle, ensuring regulatory compliance, market adoption, and enhanced positive patient impact. The valuable experience and insights within this program are expected to accelerate QuantalX's market entry and establish a solid foundation for future growth.

QuantalX is committed to fundamentally improving patient care and alleviating the burden on healthcare systems through objective, accurate, early detection, and differential diagnosis of brain abnormalities, leveraging its novel Direct Neuro-Physiological technology, the Delphi-MD device.

