RADCOM Delivers 16% YoY Revenue Growth and Strong Margin Expansion in Q3 2025

RADCOM Ltd.

12 Nov, 2025, 14:00 IST

AI and 5G adoption drives demand as the Company sees positive cash flow with the highest operating margin in seven years

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, said, "RADCOM remains committed to delivering advanced, intelligent solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape. Driven by successful execution, we delivered record revenue of $18.4 million, our highest operating margin since 2018, record non-GAAP operating income, and more than $5 million in positive cash flow during the third quarter. These results underscore the resilience of our operating model and the clear value our AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks." 

"Heading into the fourth quarter, we maintain strong operating momentum and clear visibility toward achieving our full-year guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth," continued Mr. Eppstein. "We remain focused on executing with discipline, converting our robust pipeline into revenue, expanding within our current installed base, and advancing strategic partnerships that reinforce our market position and extend our technology leadership."

T hird  Quarter of 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $18.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 16.2% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.8 million, or 20.9% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million, or 16.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Positive cash flow of $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $106.7 million, and no debt, ending the third quarter with its highest ever cash levels.

First nine months of 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were $52.6 million, compared to $44.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, or 17.6% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $5.6 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, or 4.0% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $10.4 million, or 19.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • RADCOM recently secured 1Global as a new customer, deploying RADCOM ACE as its AI-driven assurance solution to enhance customer experiences across Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting more than 43 million connections.
  • RADCOM launched its High-Capacity User Analytics solution, the first assurance vendor to capture network data at speeds of up to 400Gbps on a single server, delivering real-time analytics at a fraction of the cost. This solution leverages NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth, implying $71.1 million in revenue at the midpoint.

Conference Call and Webinar

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call today, November 12, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

  • By phone: Dial in at least 5 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/.
    • From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972
    • From other locations: +972-3-918-0609
  • By webinar: Join the audio webinar at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days after the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations: Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
[email protected] 
+1-646-809-4048 / +1-312-809-1087

Company Contact: Hadar Rahav
CFO
[email protected] 

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability—from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, operating momentum, the Company's commitment to delivering solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape, continued adoption of AI and 5G, the resilience of the Company's operating model and the value its AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks, converting the Company's robust pipeline into revenue, expanding the Company's current installed base, extending the Company's technology leadership and advancing the Company's strategic partnerships, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
 September 30,


Nine months ended
  September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues

$          18,388


$          15,821


$           52,637


$            44,745

Cost of revenues

4,364


4,064


12,823


11,609

Gross profit

14,024


11,757


39,814


33,136

Research and development, gross

5,119


4,696


14,832


13,910

Less - royalty-bearing participation

189


182


214


571

Research and development, net

4,930


4,514


14,618


13,339

Sales and marketing

5,144


4,552


14,944


13,162

General and administrative

1,535


1,484


4,635


4,858

Total operating expenses

11,609


10,550


34,197


31,359

Operating income

2,415


1,207


5,617


1,777

Financial income, net

1,163


1,076


3,076


3,035

Income before taxes on income 

3,578


2,283


8,693


4,812









Taxes on income

107


32


344


92









Net income 

$                3,471


$           2,251


$           8,349


$             4,720









Basic net income per ordinary share

$                  0.21


$              0.14


$              0.52


$               0.30

Diluted net income per ordinary share

$                  0.21


$              0.14


$              0.50


$               0.29









Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
basic net income per ordinary share

16,357,554


15,748,498


16,183,572


15,595,365

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing
diluted net income per ordinary share

16,923,983


16,159,110


16,766,553


16,002,167

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended  


Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP gross profit                  

$            14,024


$            11,757


$            39,814


$             33,136

Stock-based compensation

99


107


298


290

Amortization of intangible assets

57


57


168


169

Non-GAAP gross profit

$            14,180


$             11,921


$            40,280


$             33,595


$              4,930


$               4,514


$             14,618


$              13,339

GAAP research and development, net

Stock-based compensation

421


488


1,308


1,550

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$              4,509


$  4,026


$             13,310


$              11,789


$              5,144


$ 4,552


$            14,944


$              13,162

GAAP sales and marketing

Stock-based compensation

504


528


1,709


1,517

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


86


87

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$              4,611


$               3,995


$            13,149


$              11,558


$               1,535


$               1,484


$              4,635


$                4,858

GAAP general and administrative

Stock-based compensation

323


224


1,244


1,265

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$               1,212


$               1,260


$              3,391


$                3,593


$             11,609


$             10,550


$            34,197


$             31,359

GAAP total operating expenses

Stock-based compensation

1,248


1,240


4,261


4,332

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


86


87

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$             10,332


$               9,281


$           29,850


$             26,940


$               2,415


$               1,207


$             5,617


$               1,777

GAAP operating income

Stock-based compensation

1,347


1,347


4,559


4,622

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


254


256

Non-GAAP operating income

$               3,848


$               2,640


$           10,430


$               6,655

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
 Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP income before taxes on income

$               3,578


$               2,283


$               8,693


$               4,812

Stock-based compensation

1,347


1,347


4,559


4,622

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


254


256

Financial expenses 

22


40


49


111

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$              5,033


$               3,756


$               13,555


$               9,801


$              3,471


$               2,251


$               8,349


$               4,720

GAAP net income 








Stock-based compensation

1,347


1,347


4,559


4,622

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


254


256

Financial expenses 

22


40


49


111

Non-GAAP net income

$              4,926


$               3,724


$               13,211


$               9,709









GAAP net income per diluted share

$                0.21


$                 0.14


$                   0.50


$                 0.29

Stock-based compensation

0.07


0.08


0.27


0.30

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01


0.01


0.02


0.02

Financial expenses 

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$                0.29


$                0.23


$                  0.79


$                 0.61

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net
income per share

16,923,983


16,159,110


16,766,553


16,002,167

(*) Less than $ 0.01








RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


September 30,

2025


December 31,

2024

Current Assets




    Cash and cash equivalents

$                  15,941


$                 19,243

    Short-term bank deposits

90,744


75,429

    Trade receivables, net

17,302


19,038

    Inventories

294


1,667

    Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,570


1,819

 

Total Current Assets

126,851


117,196





Non-Current Assets




    Severance pay fund

3,314


2,985

    Other long-term receivables

2,597


3,484

    Property and equipment, net

904


879

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,128


3,421

    Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,355


2,609

 

Total Non-Current Assets

12,298


13,378





Total Assets

$             139,149


$               130,574





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




       Trade payables

$                    2,691


$                   2,457

    Deferred revenues and advances from customers

3,061


6,848

       Employee and payroll accruals

5,490


7,175

    Operating lease liabilities

1,061


966

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,482


10,463

 

Total Current Liabilities

22,785


27,909





Non-Current Liabilities




    Accrued severance pay       

4,445


3,868

    Operating lease liabilities

2,331


2,438

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

645


683

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,421


6,989





Total Liabilities

$                 30,206


$                 34,898





Shareholders' Equity




     Share capital

$                       797


$                      769

     Additional paid-in capital

165,627


160,761

        Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,886)


(2,910)

     Accumulated deficit

(54,595)


(62,944)





Total Shareholders' Equity

108,943


95,676

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$               139,149


$               130,574

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

