RADCOM Secures Contract for Smart Network Visibility Solution through Rakuten Symphony

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that it has secured a contract for its Smart Network Visibility Solution through Rakuten Symphony for a leading mobile operator. Acting as a critical layer between the network and a mobile operator's service assurance platform, the solution delivers accurate, intelligent data collection with flexible options for retention and delivery. This enables a comprehensive end-to-end view of the network while significantly reducing monitoring costs.

"5G networks are highly dynamic and require real-time subscriber analytics to identify and resolve customer-impacting issues quickly," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our smart network visibility solution will enable this mobile operator to achieve comprehensive network observability with no blind spots, ensuring superior service quality while optimizing operational efficiency."

Engineered for the most demanding network environments, RADCOM's solution delivers best-in-class, high-performance data analysis at scale. Built to support cost-efficient observability, it provides seamless access to real-time traffic insights, detailed metadata, and high-speed data analysis, empowering operators to make instant, data-driven decisions with unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

Offering market-leading performance, reliability, and redundancy with zero packet loss, the solution performs a broad set of advanced network visibility functions. These include traffic aggregation, filtering, MPLS stripping, GRE tunneling/termination, MAC replacement, packet slicing, load balancing, session tracking, port labeling, header stripping, deduplication, data masking, capping and sampling, time-stamping, and more.

For more information about RADCOM Smart Visibility, visit https://radcom.com/solutions/network-tapping/radcom-via/, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

+1-646-809-4048 / +1-312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM uses powerful data-driven analytics to help operators ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential benefits of its solution, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.