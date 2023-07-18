ReasonLabs Expands Identity Protection Offering with RAV Online Security for Microsoft Edge Users

Online Security provides home users with autonomous, 24/7 protection from rapidly evolving threats across the dark web and surface net

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the expansion of its Identity Protection services with the release of RAV Online Security for Edge. This innovative web extension built for enterprise standards provides all the elements of an antivirus directly to the browser, giving home users increased peace of mind while staying connected online.

In 2022, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received over 800,000 separate reports of cyber-enabled fraud, which they estimated led to a potential total loss of more than $10 billion. RAV Online Security's Identity Protection features allow users to stay informed if their personal information has been compromised in a data breach, or other security matter and help them remedy the situation. RAV Online Security has over 8,000,000 users worldwide across all platforms and is now available as a free download on the Microsoft Edge store .

"The launch of Online Security for Edge greatly expands our Identity Protection suite for consumers," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "This is further evidence that we are delivering on our promise to provide home users with the same level of cyber protection used by the world's largest corporations. Advanced cyber threats and online identity theft are more prevalent than ever before. We are working around the clock to protect our users and secure as many devices as we can throughout the world."

RAV Online Security protects against advanced cyber threats such as malicious URLs , harmful extensions, phishing , suspicious downloads, intrusive cookies and trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups. Its Dark Web Monitoring feature keeps users up-to-date on any data breaches they may be involved with. RAV Online Security seamlessly integrates with RAV Endpoint Protection , ReasonLabs' Next-Generation Endpoint Security product, to keep personal data out of reach from any type of security threat.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]com

+19892441734

SOURCE ReasonLabs