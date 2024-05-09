ReasonLabs Releases Q1 2024 Threat Intelligence Research Report

The report details findings and analysis of the most common global threats consumers faced earlier this year

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the release of its latest threat intelligence research report, Cybersecurity Trends 2024: Q1 . Findings are extracted from data collected between January 1 and March 31 from the nearly 20,000,000 users of ReasonLabs' Online Security web extension and identity protection tool.

Key findings from the report include:

- Malware made up almost 50% of all global detections in Q1 of this year, with Adware and Phishing detections following respectively.

- Phishing detections in the U.S. were most prevalent at more than 56%, with Malware and Adware detections following respectively.

- The U.S. was the 4th most targeted country in the world regarding Phishing attacks.

- Ukraine has been one of the most attacked countries so far in 2024. It's clear from our data that attacks stemming from Russia's invasion are not only focused on government agencies and critical infrastructure but also on home users.

"ReasonLabs is committed to empowering consumers with innovative cybersecurity solutions to mitigate risks and fortify their digital defenses," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Consumers are continually confronted with cybersecurity threats that require proactive vigilance and powerful protection measures. Our latest report provides consumers with the knowledge and insights needed to safeguard their digital lives effectively."

RAV Online Security is a pivotal component of ReasonLabs' multilayered cybersecurity protection aimed at home users. This includes its core product, RAV Endpoint Protection , which incorporates Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology, the Safer Web DNS filter , RAV VPN , and more. Led by cybersecurity experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest privacy and identity protection levels to home users worldwide.

You can download RAV Online Security for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge today.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other cybersecurity products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

