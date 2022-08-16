Sapiens Partners with Insurtech Marketplace Player Intellagents to Expand its P&C Ecosystem

The partnership with Intellagents, a FatBrain AI company, creates opulent opportunities for P&C customers

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today an agreement with Intellagents, a no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance marketplace platform provider.

The partnership expands the Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C ecosystem and connects agents and insurers to a new digital marketplace with best-in-class insurtech solutions, data sources, AI providers and more. The new solution eliminates the costly friction of integrating legacy and modern systems and orchestrates agile and efficient performance over a single dynamic API marketplace.

"We are pleased to partner with Sapiens. Part of our success is due to our diligence in bringing together tried-and-true technologies and services so users can be confident they are working with secure applications from trustworthy, stable vendors. We look forward to working with Sapiens to equip its P&C solutions with unprecedented reach," says Mark Stender, CEO of Intellagents.

The partnership grants insurers access to hundreds of data and insurtech providers and thus reducing insurance cycle times, increasing efficiency, and collaborating transparently while enhancing user experience.

"Sapiens is incredibly excited to announce this partnership. The marketplace is massive and for our customers, it means the ability to leverage all the best-in-class insurtech technologies without having to embark on costly, time-consuming integration projects," says Jamie Yoder, Sapiens President & General Manager, North America.

Intellagents' platform will integrate with Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C solution to deliver a vast data marketplace on a single adapter, thereby eliminating the need to build additional integrations for new interfaces. Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C is a customer-centric, low-code enterprise suite that empowers insurers to rapidly meet evolving business and customer needs.

About Intellagents

Founded in 2019, Intellagents is the only no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance integration platform, connecting agents, insurers, and new digital marketplaces and ecosystems with best-in-class insurtech solutions, data, and AI providers, core and legacy systems to power "Real Change" in the insurance industry. Intellagents removes the costly friction of integrating old and new solutions, and orchestrates agile, efficient performance through one dynamic API marketplace. www.intellagents.com

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life and pension markets, the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

