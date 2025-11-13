Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)





GAAP









Non-GAAP











Q3 2025



Q3 2024



% Change



Q3 2025



Q3 2024



% Change

Revenue

$ 152.3



$ 137.0





11.2 %

$ 152.3



$ 137.0





11.2 % Gross Profit

$ 67.3



$ 60.3





11.6 %

$ 70.7



$ 62.8





12.5 % Gross Margin



44.2 %



44.0 %



20 bps





46.4 %



45.8 %



60 bps

Operating Income

$ 17.8



$ 21.7





-18.3 %

$ 25.5



$ 25.1





1.5 % Operating Margin



11.7 %



15.9 %



-420 bps





16.7 %



18.3 %



-160 bps

Net Income (*)

$ 14.3



$ 18.3





-22.0 %

$ 20.5



$ 21.1





-2.7 % Diluted EPS

$ 0.25



$ 0.33





-24.2 %

$ 0.36



$ 0.37





-2.7 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships globally. Revenue increased by 11.2% year-over-year, reaching $152 million for the quarter. All our top geographic markets grew in the quarter, led by double digit expansion in North America and Rest of the World, reflecting broad-based demand and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives. Our annualized recurring revenue (ARR) totaled $220 million, reflecting a 26.7% year-over-year increase, of which 17.5% is organic and 9.2% contributed from the recent acquisitions. Sapiens's non-GAAP operating profit totaled $25 million in the quarter, reflecting a 16.7% operating margin.

Our insurance platform empowers insurers to accelerate digital transformation, achieve sustainable growth, and operational efficiency, fueled by the continued adoption of AI-driven innovation. We remain committed to advancing our platform, accelerating cloud adoption, and expanding our global footprint, all of which will serve as catalysts for continued success. Our continued success in both new customer acquisition and account expansion across North America and EMEA underscores the strategic value of our platform for insurers accelerating digital transformation."

Following Sapiens' announcement on August 12, 2025, that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $43.50 per common share in cash, valuing Sapiens at approximately $2.5 billion, Sapiens will forgo a Q3 2025 Earnings Call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

Investor and Media Contact Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of

Investor Relations, Sapiens

[email protected]

+1 917-533-4782 Investor Contacts Brett Maas

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

+1 646-536-7331

[email protected] Kimberly Rogers

Managing Director, Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; the global macroeconomic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, potentially unfavorable currency exchange rate movements, and uncertain economic conditions, and their impact on our revenues, profitability and cash flows; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the coronavirus epidemic, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed in the near future, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

















Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2025



2024

2025



2024





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)

























Revenue



152,319





137,025



430,026





408,074

Cost of revenue



85,010





76,729



240,166





230,114

































Gross profit



67,309





60,296



189,860





177,960

































Operating expenses:





























Research and development, net



21,182





16,449



56,291





49,779

Selling, marketing, general and administrative



28,367





22,101



77,816





64,030

Total operating expenses



49,549





38,550



134,107





113,809

































Operating income



17,760





21,746



55,753





64,151

































Financial and other (income) expenses, net



(239)





(913



(2,839)





(3,114)

Taxes on income



3,621





4,324



11,794





12,812

































Net income



14,378





18,335



46,798





54,453

































Attributable to non-controlling interest



78





-



330





141

































Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



14,300





18,335



46,468





54,312

































Basic earnings per share



0.26





0.33



0.83





0.97

































Diluted earnings per share



0.25





0.33



0.83





0.97

































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



55,927





55,854



55,954





55,799

































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



56,432





56,308



56,222





56,151



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



















Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























GAAP revenue



152,319





137,025





430,026





408,074

Non-GAAP revenue



152,319





137,025





430,026





408,074



































GAAP gross profit



67,309





60,296





189,860





177,960

Amortization of capitalized software



1,728





1,470





4,914





4,584

Amortization of other intangible assets



1,651





1,043





3,747





3,630

Non-GAAP gross profit



70,688





62,809





198,521





186,174



































GAAP operating income



17,760





21,746





55,753





64,151

Gross profit adjustments



3,379





2,513





8,661





8,214

Capitalization of software development



(1,715)





(1,834)





(5,445)





(5,374)

Amortization of other intangible assets



2,412





1,276





6,066





3,732

Stock-based compensation



861





646





2,553





2,229

Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent



2,324





-





2,324





-

Acquisition-related costs *)



453





754





3,196





1,248

Non-GAAP operating income



25,474





25,101





73,108





74,200



































GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



14,300





18,335





46,468





54,312

Operating income adjustments



7,714





3,355





17,355





10,049

Taxes on income



(1,494)





(599)





(3,319)





(1,808)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



20,520





21,091





60,504





62,553



(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



























GAAP operating profit



17,760





21,746





55,753





64,151



































Non-GAAP adjustments:































Amortization of capitalized software



1,728





1,470





4,914





4,584

Amortization of other intangible assets



4,063





2,319





9,813





7,362

Capitalization of software development



(1,715)





(1,834)





(5,445)





(5,374)

Stock-based compensation



861





646





2,553





2,229

Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent



2,324





-





2,324





-

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs



453





754





3,196





1,248



































Non-GAAP operating profit



25,474





25,101





73,108





74,200



































Depreciation



1,059





1,288





3,088





3,480



































Adjusted EBITDA



26,533





26,389





76,196





77,680



Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





































Q3 2025



Q2 2025



Q1 2025



Q4 2024



Q3 2024

































Revenues



152,319





141,602





136,105





134,305





137,025

Gross profit



70,688





64,838





62,995





62,692





62,809

Operating income



25,474





23,077





24,557





24,468





25,101

Adjusted EBITDA



26,533





24,141





25,529





25,359





26,389

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders



20,520





19,305





20,679





20,710





21,091











































Diluted earnings per share



0.36





0.34





0.37





0.37





0.37



Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") U.S. dollars in thousands













Three months ended





September 30,





2025



2024

Annual Recurring Revenue



219,715





173,414





















Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands























































Q3 2025



Q2 2025



Q1 2025



Q4 2024



Q3 2024

































North America



64,291





59,782





56,871





56,753





55,755

Europe



71,817





70,095





67,480





65,624





69,281

Rest of the World



16,211





11,725





11,754





11,928





11,989











































Total



152,319





141,602





136,105





134,305





137,025



Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



119,799





100,707





337,715





292,992

Pre-production implementation services (**)



32,520





36,318





92,311





115,082



































Total Revenues



152,319





137,025





430,026





408,074







Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



64,303





53,809





182,234





156,386

Pre-production implementation services (**)



6,385





9,000





16,287





29,788



































Total Gross profit



70,688





62,809





198,521





186,174







Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)



53.7 %



53.4 %



54.0 %



53.4 % Pre-production implementation services (**)



19.6 %



24.8 %



17.6 %



25.9 %

































Gross Margin



46.4 %



45.8 %



46.2 %



45.6 %



(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.



(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands

































































Q3 2025



Q2 2025



Q1 2025



Q4 2024



Q3 2024

































Cash-flow from operating activities



10,643





1,873





25,353





42,109





13,083

Increase in capitalized software development costs



(1,715)





(1,788)





(1,942)





(1,759)





(1,834)

Capital expenditures



(431)





(1,003)





(366)





(419)





(1,125)

Free cash-flow



8,497





(918)





23,045





39,931





10,124











































Cash payment related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent



165





-





-





-





-

Cash payments attributed to acquisition- related costs(*) (**)



803





626





-





1,238





124











































Adjusted free cash-flow



9,465





(292)





23,045





41,169





10,248



(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands

























September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents



82,200





163,690

Short-term bank deposit



-





52,500

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



138,189





99,603

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



31,363





19,350

Total current assets



251,752





335,143



















LONG-TERM ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



10,268





10,656

Severance pay fund



2,621





3,208

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



430,900





302,472

Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,201





20,746

Other long-term assets



26,948





19,486

Total long-term assets



491,938





356,568



















TOTAL ASSETS



743,690





691,711



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Trade payables



13,218





8,414

Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,808





19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



91,650





77,390

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



6,351





6,440

Deferred revenue



34,989





37,543

Total current liabilities



166,016





149,583



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES















Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



-





19,792

Deferred tax liabilities



12,310





6,899

Other long-term liabilities



11,511





10,331

Long-term operating lease liabilities



17,376





17,719

Accrued severance pay



9,285





7,758

Total long-term liabilities



50,482





62,499



















REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



13,724





-



















EQUITY



513,468





479,629



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



743,690





691,711



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands















For the nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income



46,797





54,453

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



3,088





3,480

Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets



14,727





11,946

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures



17





32

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment



1





13

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees



2,553





2,229



















Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:















Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



(21,034)





(20,640)

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net



(3,325)





(2,280)

Increase in other operating assets



(138)





(908)

Increase in trade payables



3,129





1,989

Decrease in other operating liabilities



(1,880)





(5,154)

Decrease in deferred revenues



(7,279)





(5,684)

Increase in accrued severance pay, net



1,213





640

Net cash provided by operating activities



37,869





40,116



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,864)





(2,306)

Proceeds from deposits



52,366





36,360

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



64





49

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(106,683)





(375)

Capitalized software development costs



(5,445)





(5,374)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(61,562)





28,354



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from employee stock options exercised



-





98

Distribution of dividend



(37,037)





(29,789)

Repayment of Series B Debenture



(19,796)





(19,796)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest



-





(4,131)

Acquisition deferred payment



(455)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(57,288)





(53,618)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(509)





4,584



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(81,490)





19,436

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



163,690





126,716



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period



82,200





146,152



Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $513.5 million

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (13.79)%

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.61).

Logo : http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation