Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

Revenue $79.5 $72.2 10.2% $79.5 $72.5 9.6% Gross Profit $31.5 $26.9 17.1% $34.8 $30.4 14.3% Gross Margin 39.6% 37.2% 240 bps 43.8% 42.0% 180 bps Operating Income $9.5 $4.9 91.8% $12.6 $9.6 31.4% Operating Margin 11.9% 6.8% 510 bps 15.8% 13.2% 260 bps Net income (*) $6.8 $2.0 239.6% $9.5 $6.4 49.5% Diluted EPS $0.14 $0.04 236% $0.19 $0.13 45.4%

















(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens priorities for 2019 are growth and margin expansion. In the second quarter we delivered on both of these goals. Top line non-GAAP revenue increased 9.6% and non-GAAP operating margin improved 260 basis points. Growth and profitability in the quarter tie directly to executing on our key objectives to win new customers, cross sell to existing customers, leverage our offshore capabilities, and scale revenue over our efficient cost structure. Our improving margins support our build-out of sales and customer support teams and our investment in our offshore capabilities, particularly in India. As we head into the second half of the year, our sustained performance gives us confidence that our strategy is working, and we are dedicated to further improving shareholder value through long-term, sustainable growth." said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.

"Looking out to the remainder of 2019, I'm encouraged by our pipeline of business and anticipate annual growth of over 10%. We are forecasting non-GAAP revenue in a range of $318 - $323 million, however we now expect revenues to be on the higher end of this range" concluded Roni Al-Dor. "The increase in revenue and the leverage from improved economies of scale allows us to increase the guidance for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 15.6% - 15.8%, compared to our previous guidance of 15.2% - 15.6%"

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30

June 30



2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

79,529

72,164

156,316

143,159 Cost of revenue

48,075

45,305

95,055

89,272



















Gross profit

31,454

26,859

61,261

53,887



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

8,923

8,633

17,700

17,780

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

13,077

13,298

26,030

26,482 Total operating expenses

22,000

21,931

43,730

44,262



















Operating income

9,454

4,928

17,531

9,625



















Financial expense, net

434

1,316

1,488

2,154 Taxes and other expenses, net

2,154

1,483

4,001

2,514







































Net income

6,866

2,129

12,042

4,957



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

26

115

47

107



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,840

2,014

11,995

4,850







































Basic earnings per share

0.14

0.04

0.24

0.10



















Diluted earnings per share

0.14

0.04

0.24

0.10





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,002

49,785

49,994

49,779

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,530

49,998

50,430

50,033

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30

June 30





2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

79,529

72,542

156,316

143,627 Cost of revenue

44,735

42,105

88,418

82,906



















Gross profit

34,794

30,437

67,898

60,721



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

10,493

9,926

20,662

20,250

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

11,720

10,936

22,905

22,033 Total operating expenses

22,213

20,862

43,567

42,283



















Operating income

12,581

9,575

24,331

18,438



















Financial expense, net

434

1,316

1,488

2,154 Taxes and other expenses

2,580

1,762

4,865

3,488







































Net income

9,567

6,497

17,978

12,796



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

26

115

47

107



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,541

6,382

17,931

12,689







































Basic earnings per share

0.19

0.13

0.36

0.25



















Diluted earnings per share

0.19

0.13

0.36

0.25





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,002

49,785

49,994

49,779

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

50,530

49,998

50,430

50,033

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

79,529

72,164

156,316

143,159 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

378

-

468 Non-GAAP revenue

79,529

72,542

156,316

143,627



































GAAP gross profit

31,454

26,859

61,261

53,887 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

378

-

468 Amortization of capitalized software

1,390

1,152

2,731

2,407 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,950

2,048

3,906

3,959 Non-GAAP gross profit

34,794

30,437

67,898

60,721

















GAAP operating income

9,454

4,928

17,531

9,625 Gross profit adjustments

3,340

3,578

6,637

6,834 Capitalization of software development

(1,570)

(1,293)

(2,962)

(2,470) Amortization of other intangible assets

540

706

1,075

1,628 Stock-based compensation

288

499

741

1,086 Acquisition-related costs *)

529

1,157

1,309

1,735 Non-GAAP operating income

12,581

9,575

24,331

18,438

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,840

2,014

11,995

4,850 Operating income adjustments

3,127

4,647

6,800

8,813 Tax and other

(426)

(279)

(864)

(974) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,541

6,382

17,931

12,689





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





















Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018



















Revenues 79,529

76,787

73,433

73,237

72,542 Gross profit 34,794

33,104

31,320

30,903

30,437 Operating income 12,581

11,750

10,849

10,273

9,575 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 9,541

8,390

7,826

7,548

6,382 Adjusted EBITDA 13,358

12,524

11,797

11,236

10,385



















Basic earnings per share 0.19

0.17

0.16

0.15

0.13 Diluted earnings per share 0.19

0.17

0.16

0.15

0.13

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands





















Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018



















North America 39,216

38,149

34,974

36,734

34,606 Europe 33,881

32,193

30,850

30,611

32,518 Asia Pacific 3,515

3,670

3,140

3,480

3,305 South Africa 2,917

2,775

4,469

2,412

2,113



















Total 79,529

76,787

73,433

73,237

72,542

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018



















Cash-flow from operating activities 15,507

10,550

11,509

6,370

658 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,570)

(1,392)

(1,382)

(1,308)

(1,293) Capital expenditures (1,079)

(641)

(204)

(831)

(402) Free cash-flow 12,858

8,517

9,923

4,231

(1,037)



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 1,692

1,608

790

-

256



















Adjusted free cash-flow 14,550

10,125

10,713

4,231

(781)

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30

June 30



2019

2018

2019

2018

















GAAP operating profit

9,454

4,928

17,531

9,625

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization of capitalized software

1,390

1,152

2,731

2,407 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,490

2,754

4,981

5,587 Capitalization of software development

(1,570)

(1,293)

(2,962)

(2,470) Stock-based compensation

288

499

741

1,086 Acquisition-related costs

529

1,157

1,310

1,735 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

378

-

468

















Non-GAAP operating profit

12,581

9,575

24,332

18,438

















Depreciation

777

810

1,550

1,892

















Adjusted EBITDA

13,358

10,385

25,882

20,330

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands







June 30,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

77,282

64,628

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

58,827

59,159

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,615

6,224













Total current assets

143,724

130,011











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

9,264

8,515

Severance pay fund

4,941

4,699

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

230,069

231,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,106

-

Other long-term assets

4,885

4,292













Total long-term assets

303,265

248,854











TOTAL ASSETS

446,989

378,865











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

6,491

6,149

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

49,390

46,999

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

8,107

-

Deferred revenue

22,782

18,057













Total current liabilities

96,668

81,103











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

58,763

68,577

Deferred tax liabilities

9,692

11,681

Other long-term liabilities

7,723

9,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

48,105

-

Accrued severance pay

5,946

5,622













Total long-term liabilities

130,229

95,278























EQUITY



220,092

202,484











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

446,989

378,865

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the six months ended June 30,

2019 2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 12,042 4,957 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 9,262 9,886 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 84 94 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment (129) - Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 741 1,086





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 712 (2,416) Deferred tax assets (1,435) (300) Other operating assets (356) (886) Trade payables 190 (4,853) Other operating liabilities 152 (4,691) Deferred revenues 4,760 6,888 Severance pay 34 56





Net cash provided by operating activities 26,057 9,821





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (1,720) (879) Investment in deposit (1,119) - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (18,203) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 821 - Capitalized software development costs (2,962) (2,470)





Net cash used in investing activities (4,980) (21,552)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 78 128 Repayment of Series B Debentures (9,898) - Repayment of loan (4) (27) Payment of contingent considerations (120) (61) Dividend to non-controlling interest (66) (47)





Net cash provided by financing activities (10,010) (7)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,587 (522)





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,654 (12,260) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 64,628 71,467





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 77,282 59,207

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $219 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to -3.51%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to -0.15.

