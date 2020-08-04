Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) and (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 % Change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 % Change Revenue $93.1 $79.5 17.0% $93.1 $79.5 17.0% Gross Profit $38.3 $31.5 21.6% $41.9 $34.8 20.4% Gross Margin 41.1% 39.6% 150 bps 45.0% 43.8% 120 bps Operating Income $12.4 $9.5 31.2% $16.8 $12.6 33.4% Operating Margin 13.3% 11.9% 140 bps 18.0% 15.8% 220 bps Net Income (*) $9.3 $6.8 35.9% $13.3 $9.5 39.8% Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.14 28.6% $0.26 $0.19 36.8%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Our second quarter growth was driven by North America and Europe and reached a growth rate of 17.0%. Non-Gaap Operating income grew 33.4%, lifting operating margin by 220 basis points to a record 18.0%, primarily due to cost saving steps we implemented as COVID-19 appeared," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

"Our outlook for 2020 has improved despite COVID-19. We continue to sign new business and increase our revenue from existing customers with upselling opportunities. "In addition the recent Delphi acquisition enhances our position as a leading solutions provider in the MPL market in North America As such, we are raising our 2020 revenue guidance range," concluded Roni Al-Dor. "Our revised 2020 revenue range is now $376 million to $381 million, as compared to our prior range of $368 million to $377 million. The Delphi business acquisition which we completed at the end of July is currently in loss position, partially offsetting our operational improvement in 2020. That being said we are increasing our guidance to 16.5% to 16.9% from prior range of 16.0% to 16.5%."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-9141

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until August 13, 2020, as follows:

North America: +1-877-456-0009; International: +972-3-9255901

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back payments related to investment in the new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and Media Contact

Brett Mass

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Phone: +1-646-536-7331

Email: [email protected]



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)













Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30

June 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

93,063

79,529

183,597

156,316 Cost of revenue

54,804

48,075

109,074

95,055



















Gross profit

38,259

31,454

74,523

61,261



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

9,328

8,923

19,854

17,700

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

16,528

13,077

31,988

26,030 Total operating expenses

25,856

22,000

51,842

43,730



















Operating income

12,403

9,454

22,681

17,531



















Financial and other expenses, net

63

434

1,550

1,488 Taxes on income

3,010

2,154

4,911

4,001







































Net income

9,330

6,866

16,220

12,042



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

33

26

103

47



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,297

6,840

16,117

11,995







































Basic earnings per share

0.19

0.14

0.32

0.24



















Diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.14

0.32

0.24





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,297

50,002

50,236

49,994

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,173

50,530

51,128

50,430



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME









U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)













Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30

June 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

93,063

79,529

183,597

156,316 Cost of revenue

51,163

44,735

101,906

88,418



















Gross profit

41,900

34,794

81,691

67,898



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

10,579

10,493

22,542

20,662

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

14,538

11,720

27,752

22,905 Total operating expenses

25,117

22,213

50,294

43,567



















Operating income

16,783

12,581

31,397

24,331



















Financial and other expenses, net

63

434

1,550

1,488 Taxes on income

3,347

2,580

5,992

4,865







































Net income

13,373

9,567

23,855

17,978



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

33

26

103

47



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,340

9,541

23,752

17,931







































Basic earnings per share

0.27

0.19

0.47

0.36



















Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.19

0.46

0.36





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,297

50,002

50,236

49,994

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,173

50,530

51,128

50,430

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS







U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)











Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP gross profit

38,259

31,454

74,523

61,261

















Amortization of capitalized software

1,531

1,390

3,027

2,731 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,110

1,950

4,141

3,906 Non-GAAP gross profit

41,900

34,794

81,691

67,898

















GAAP operating income

12,403

9,454

22,681

17,531 Gross profit adjustments

3,641

3,340

7,168

6,637 Capitalization of software development

(1,251)

(1,570)

(2,688)

(2,962) Amortization of other intangible assets

698

540

1,287

1,075 Stock-based compensation

764

288

1,386

741 Acquisition-related costs *)

528

529

1,563

1,309 Non-GAAP operating income

16,783

12,581

31,397

24,331

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,297

6,840

16,117

11,995 Operating income adjustments

4,380

3,127

8,716

6,800 Taxes on income

(337)

(426)

(1,081)

(864) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,340

9,541

23,752

17,931





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



















Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019



















Revenues 93,063

90,534

86,715

82,643

79,529 Gross profit 41,900

39,791

38,402

36,712

34,794 Operating income 16,783

14,614

14,345

13,530

12,581 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 13,340

10,412

10,553

10,412

9,541 Adjusted EBITDA 17,854

15,724

15,271

14,523

13,358



















Basic earnings per share 0.27

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.19 Diluted earnings per share 0.26

0.20

0.21

0.21

0.19

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019



















North America 46,610

44,567

41,787

44,413

39,216 Europe 41,030

40,232

37,504

30,273

33,881 Rest of the world 5,423

5,735

7,424

7,957

6,432



















Total 93,063

90,534

86,715

82,643

79,529

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019



















Cash-flow from operating activities 14,761

5,759

21,429

18,671

15,507 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,251)

(1,437)

(1,162)

(1,541)

(1,570) Capital expenditures (393)

(552)

(2,456)

(973)

(1,079) Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

-

(6,325)

- Free cash-flow 13,117

3,770

17,811

9,832

12,858



















Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

-

6,325

- Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 1,562

737

200

100

1,692



















Adjusted free cash-flow 14,679

4,507

18,011

16,257

14,550



















(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

















(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands











Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30

June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















GAAP operating profit

12,403

9,454

22,681

17,531

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization of capitalized software

1,531

1,390

3,027

2,731 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,808

2,490

5,428

4,981 Capitalization of software development

(1,251)

(1,570)

(2,688)

(2,962) Stock-based compensation

764

288

1,386

741 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

528

529

1,563

1,310

















Non-GAAP operating profit

16,783

12,581

31,397

24,332

















Depreciation

1,071

777

2,182

1,550

















Adjusted EBITDA

17,854

13,358

33,579

25,882

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

















June 30,

December 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

127,978

66,295

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

62,969

50,221

Investment in restricted deposit

-

22,890

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

9,041

7,817













Total current assets

199,988

147,223 LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

16,486

16,601

Severance pay fund

5,839

5,106

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

248,733

228,691

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,231

49,539

Other long-term assets

6,017

5,261













Total long-term assets

327,306

305,198 TOTAL ASSETS

527,294

452,421











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,738

5,107

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

64,443

60,574

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

9,073

8,312

Deferred revenue

25,061

21,021













Total current liabilities

124,111

104,912 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

98,434

58,850

Deferred tax liabilities

7,235

5,082

Other long-term liabilities

8,312

8,321

Long-term operating lease liabilities

44,319

43,394

Accrued severance pay

7,367

6,364

Total long-term liabilities

165,667

122,011











REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

458

- EQUITY



237,058

225,498 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

527,294

452,421

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the six months ended June 30,

2020 2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 16,220 12,042 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 10,637 9,262 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 77 84 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment - (129) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 1,386 741





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (11,554) 712 Deferred tax assets, net (1,146) (1,435) Other operating assets 3,286 (356) Trade payables (275) 190 Other operating liabilities (2,187) 152 Deferred revenues 4,008 4,760 Accrued severance pay, net 68 34





Net cash provided by operating activities 20,520 26,057





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (945) (1,720) Investment in deposit (379) (1,119) Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition 22,890 - Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,483) 821 Capitalized software development costs (2,688) (2,962)





Net cash used in investing activities (3,605) (4,980)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 2,334 78 Distribution of dividend (6,632) - Repayment of Series B Debenture (9,898) (9,898) Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses of $863 60,155 - Receipt of short-term loan 20,000 - Repayment of loan (20,000) (4) Payment of contingent considerations (538) (120) Dividend to non-controlling interest - (66)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,421 (10,010)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (652) 1,587





Increase in cash and cash equivalents 61,684 12,654 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 66,295 64,628





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 127,979 77,282

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2020, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $237 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (3.4)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.1).

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation