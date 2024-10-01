Schneider Electric Empowers Employees with N.E.W.S.® Career Development Program

Equoranda, N.E.W.S.® French Partner, Leads Initiative

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global industrial technology leader, has selected N.E.W.S.®, a pioneering career development and navigation company, to provide its employees with a groundbreaking training program.

The corporation, in collaboration with Equoranda, a veteran and most experienced N.E.W.S.® partner, has launched an interactive program called "Spring Your Career". This initiative reflects Schneider Electric's culture of fostering and retaining employees across all business units and global locations.

The program aims to equip Schneider Electric's early-career employees with the essential tools for navigating their professional lives and defining their career compass. This will enable them to confidently chart their career paths, collaborate with colleagues, and contribute to the corporation's success and strategic intends.

"Spring Your Career" aligns seamlessly with Schneider Electric's talent management policy. The program fosters self-awareness among employees and provides a deeper understanding of the organizational levers available to them. These elements are key to increasing talent retention rates and fulfilment, strengthening the capabilities and responsibilities of early-career professionals, and empowering them to actively navigate their professional development in both the short and long term. The program also aims to cultivate a strong sense of community among participants and enhance their understanding of Schneider Electric's global structure.

"The success of this program hinges on three key factors," said Pascale Demont, Manager and Developer of the Spring Your Career program at Equoranda. "First, the excellent collaboration between Schneider Electric and Equoranda throughout the project was crucial. Second, a deep understanding of Schneider Electric's culture by all parties involved was essential. Finally, the program leverages powerful tools, with the NEWS Compass® being the most central."

"Hundreds of Schneider Electric employees in France have already participated in the program developed with Equoranda," said Nadège RIEHL, VP Talent Management & Learning France at Schneider Electric. "This program empowers them to build and navigate their professional lives at Schneider Electric. We are committed to providing all available resources to support our employees and their career management."

"The project at Schneider Electric, led by Equoranda, used our groundbreaking NEWS Compass® methodology, designed to cultivate innovative thinking, enhance skills, and provide tools for successful career navigation in a world of complex global changes. N.E.W.S.® is particularly strong in helping organizations thrive in times of constant change and uncertainty and has established itself as a key resource for organizational resilience and growth," said Marina Giareni, CEO of N.E.W.S.®.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes.

Schneider Electric is a Fortune Global 500 company, publicly traded on the Euronext Exchange, and is a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. In fiscal year 2023, the company posted revenues of €35.9 billion.

About Equoranda

Equoranda is an executive training and coaching company whose work is focused on developing employee engagement.

For over 20 years, Equoranda has delivered on this promise by accompanying leaders and teams on three key ingredients of engagement: vision development, adequate management culture, and specific skills such as communication and influence. Along the way, they met N.E.W.S.® and have developed a long-term international partnership with them.

Based in Grenoble (France), Equoranda serves the broader EMEA region and supports its customers around the world.

About N.E.W.S.®

N.E.W.S.® Navigation, a global leader in leadership and organizational navigation, was founded in 2006, headquartered in Switzerland and operating in over 40 countries. N.E.W.S.® has transformed organizational, team, and leaders' navigation with its acclaimed NEWS Compass® methodology.

The innovative approach includes a suite of twelve award-winning solutions, each designed to foster innovative thinking, enhance skills, and provide clients with cutting-edge tools for navigating complex global changes. Especially powerful at helping organizations flourish and thrive in times of constant change and uncertainty, NEWS Compass® has established itself as a pivotal resource for organizational resilience and growth. With a global presence across over 40 countries, N.E.W.S.® serves a diverse client base ranging from dynamic startups to esteemed Fortune 500 companies, including industry leaders like Corning, Pfizer, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, PWC, Mazda, Siemens, Vodafone, L'Oreal, Amdocs, and Citibank.

Committed to delivering outstanding results, N.E.W.S.® consistently propels organizations to unprecedented success.

