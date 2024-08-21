Scinai Announces Closing of Loan Restructuring Agreement with European Investment Bank Converting Approximately $29 million of Debt to Preferred Equity and Leaving Debt Balance of $273,000

JERUSALEM, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI; "Scinai", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and on providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, today announced that it has closed the previously announced Loan Restructuring Agreement (the "Restructuring Agreement") with its lender, the European Investment Bank (the "EIB"). The Restructuring Agreement also included an amendment to the amended Finance Contract (the "Finance Contract") between the parties.

In connection with the transaction, an amount equal to approximately EUR 26.6 million (equal to approximately $29 million), including interest accrued to date, owed by the Company to the EIB under the Finance Contract was converted into 1,000 preferred shares, no par value per share, of the Company. Following such conversion, the total outstanding amount owed by the Company to the EIB is EUR 250,000 (equal to approximately $273,000). The outstanding amount has a maturity date of December 31, 2031, is not prepayable in advance, and no interest accrues or is due and payable on such amount.

Following and as a result of the closing of the Restructuring Agreement with the EIB, the Company has stockholders' equity above $2.5 million as of the date of issuance of this announcement as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company anticipates receipt of confirmation from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel that it has regained compliance with the Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) that requires listed companies to have stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million.

The terms of the Preferred Shares are set forth in the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held August 12, 2024. The Preferred Shares are convertible (in whole or in part), at the option of the Preferred Shares holder, into a fixed number of ADSs (each Preferred Share is convertible into 364 ADSs) equal to in the aggregate 19.5% of the fully diluted capital of the Company as of the closing date. The Preferred Shares do not contain any anti-dilution provisions, do not accrue dividends, and are not subject to mandatory redemption, but are redeemable at the election of the Company at a cumulative redemption value of $34 million.

The holder of Preferred Shares may not convert such shares for a period of twelve (12) months commencing on the date of issuance of the Preferred Shares. In addition, the Preferred Shares also contain a provision preventing the holder from converting Preferred Shares into ADSs to the extent that (i) the holder would become the beneficial owner of more than 4.99% of the Company's outstanding ADSs and (ii) the holder will receive, or would have been entitled to receive, within the twelve month period prior to such conversion, an aggregate number of ADSs in excess of 4.99% of the ADSs issued and outstanding at the time of such conversion.

In addition, the Company may only take any of the following actions provided (a) it either (i) first redeems all then-outstanding Preferred Shares by making a redemption payment or (ii) obtains the written consent or affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the Preferred Shares in order to proceed without making such a redemption; or (b) the action in question is not in the control of the Company: incurring certain indebtedness, consummating certain acquisition or merger transactions, taking any action or step in relation to the delisting of the Company's securities on Nasdaq, authorizing the creation of any security having rights, preferences or privileges equal to or greater than those of the Preferred Shares, including the issuance of additional Preferred Shares.

The amendments to the Finance Contract also eliminate the requirement for the Company to pay to the EIB the variable remuneration previously required under the Finance Contract.

