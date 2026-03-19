Scinai Immunotherapeutics Highlights Expanded CDMO Platform and Immunology Pipeline at BIO-Europe Spring® 2026

JERUSALEM, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of innovative inflammation and immunology therapeutics, and the owner of Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a rapidly expanding contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced its participation in BIO-Europe Spring® 2026, taking place March 23–25 in Lisbon, Portugal.

This will be Scinai's first major international conference following its recent acquisition of Recipharm Israel and strategic collaboration with Recipharm, marking a significant expansion of its development and manufacturing capabilities.

The Scinai delegation will include:

Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer, representing Scinai Immunotherapeutics' R&D activities

Solomon Gahtan, Business Development & Alliance Management, Biologics

Dr. Helen Domeshek, Business Development & Alliance Management, Small Molecules

Mr. Gahtan and Dr. Domeshek will represent Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., the Company's CDMO subsidiary.

During the conference, the team will meet with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investors, and prospective clients to advance both Scinai's innovative R&D pipeline and its integrated CDMO offering.

Expanding a Differentiated Integrated CDMO Platform from Early Development to Commercial Supply

Through Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., the Company offers a differentiated, integrated CDMO platform supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies from early development through commercialization.

Scinai's model is built on three strategic pillars: a cGMP biologics development and manufacturing site in Jerusalem, a cGMP small-molecule API development and manufacturing site in Yavne acquired from Recipharm, and a strategic commercial collaboration with Recipharm.

This structure positions Scinai as a unique partner bridging early-stage innovation with global commercial manufacturing. The Recipharm collaboration expands Scinai's capabilities through access to additional capacity and technologies via subcontracting, enables a seamless client "graduation" model from preclinical and clinical development to late-stage and commercial production, and aligns quality and tech transfer standards to significantly reduce execution risk and accelerate timelines.

At BIO-Europe Spring, Scinai will focus on engaging clients seeking flexible, high-quality development and manufacturing solutions with a clear, scalable path to commercialization.

Advancing a Deep Pipeline of Antibody-Based Immunotherapies

Scinai will present its growing pipeline of innovative antibody-based therapeutics targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with a primary focus on dermatology. The pipeline is based on assets licensed from the Max Planck Society, University Medical Center Göttingen, and PinCell S.r.l.

The Company is actively seeking strategic partnerships, co-development collaborations, and licensing opportunities with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to advance its pipeline.

"BIO-Europe Spring marks an important milestone for Scinai as we present our expanded capabilities following the Recipharm transaction," said Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai. "We are uniquely positioned to partner with biotech and pharma companies across the full lifecycle of their products, from early-stage development through clinical and into commercial manufacturing, while also advancing a differentiated pipeline of immunology therapeutics. We look forward to engaging with partners who are seeking both innovation and execution."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit: www.scinai.com.

Company Contacts

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Investor Relations – Allele Capital Partners | +1 978 857 5075 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's participation in BIO-Europe Spring® 2026, its ability to advance its R&D pipeline, execute on business development opportunities, expand its CDMO capabilities, and realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of Recipharm Israel and the related commercial collaboration.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the recent acquisition of Recipharm Israel and strategic collaboration with Recipharm will not be as beneficial to the Company as anticipated, the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations, attract and retain customers, advance its product candidates, secure partnerships, and general market and industry conditions. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.