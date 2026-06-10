Scinai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Expansion of CDMO Platform and Advancement of Strategic Growth Initiatives

News provided by

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

10 Jun, 2026, 14:55 IDT

JERUSALEM, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), ("Scinai" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company combining innovative therapeutic development with a revenue-generating CDMO subsidiary, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and provided a corporate update.

Corporate Highlights

  • Completed the acquisition of Recipharm Israel, expanding the Company's CDMO platform through the addition of a second manufacturing site in Yavne, Israel, and establishing a strategic commercial collaboration with global CDMO leader Recipharm AB.
  • Advanced multiple non-dilutive funding initiatives supporting the Company's PC111 and NanoAb development programs.
  • Prioritized development of a systemic IL-17 bispecific antibody as the lead validation program for the Company's NanoAb platform.
  • Continued strategic collaboration activities with the Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen.

Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai, commented:

"The first quarter of 2026 marked an important milestone in Scinai's evolution. Through the acquisition of Recipharm Israel and the subsequent consolidation of our CDMO activities under Scinai Biopharma Services, we have expanded our operational footprint, manufacturing capabilities and commercial reach.

Scinai today consists of two complementary businesses: a focused immunology R&D organization advancing innovative therapeutic programs and Scinai Biopharma Services, our wholly owned CDMO subsidiary. We believe this structure provides multiple avenues for value creation, including CDMO growth, strategic partnerships, non-dilutive grant funding and advancement of innovative therapeutic programs.

During the quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet through the Recipharm transaction, advanced multiple grant applications and refined our R&D strategy around programs that we believe offer the strongest scientific, commercial and partnering potential.

As we move forward, our priorities remain clear: grow our CDMO business, secure non-dilutive funding, advance PC111 and our NanoAb platform, and continue building a capital-efficient biotechnology company capable of creating sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

  • Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $489 thousand, compared to $586 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Revenue for the quarter included approximately $200 thousand generated by the Yavne facility following completion of the Recipharm Israel acquisition.
  • Cost of revenues increased to $1.6 million from $0.4 million in the comparable prior-year period. The increase primarily reflected growth of the Company's CDMO operations and implementation of a revised cost allocation methodology under which certain employee and facility costs previously classified as research and development expenses are now allocated to cost of revenues. Accordingly, cost of revenues and R&D expenses are not directly comparable between periods.
  • Research and development expenses were $0.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflects the revised cost allocation methodology referred to above and does not represent a corresponding reduction in R&D activities.
  • Marketing, general and administrative expenses were $0.7 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period primarily reflecting the expansion of the Company's operations following the Recipharm Israel acquisition.
  • Operating loss was $2.5 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase primarily reflects increased expenses resulting from the expansion of the Company's CDMO activities, including the acquisition of the Yavne facility, as well as changes in cost allocation methodology that affect period-to-period comparability.
  • Net income was $3.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a non-cash bargain purchase gain of $6.2 million associated with the acquisition of Recipharm Israel.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $3.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Total assets increased to $17.6 million and shareholders' equity increased to $11.8 million.

Operational Update

Expansion of CDMO Platform

During the quarter, Scinai completed the acquisition of Recipharm Israel and entered into a strategic commercial collaboration agreement with Recipharm AB. The Company subsequently consolidated its CDMO activities, assets and employees under Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd.

Through the commercial collaboration, Scinai seeks to leverage Recipharm's global network and commercial reach while providing customers with development and manufacturing solutions spanning early-stage development through commercial-scale manufacturing. The acquisition added a second manufacturing and development site in Yavne, Israel, complementing the Company's existing biologics-focused facility in Jerusalem. The combined platform now offers customers broader capabilities spanning biologics, sterile injectable products and small-molecule API development and manufacturing services. Based on the preliminary purchase price allocation, the acquisition added approximately $6.2 million of net identifiable assets to the Company's balance sheet, including approximately $2.8 million of cash and $3.6 million of manufacturing infrastructure and equipment.

The acquisition also expanded the Company's commercial opportunity pipeline by broadening the range of development and manufacturing services available to customers and adding an established portfolio of active projects and customer relationships. Management believes the combined Jerusalem and Yavne platform provides greater revenue diversification and a more resilient operating model, while enabling more efficient utilization of shared corporate resources and infrastructure across both sites.

Non-Dilutive Funding Strategy

Scinai continues to pursue a capital-efficient development strategy centered on non-dilutive funding opportunities. During the quarter and subsequent period, the Company advanced multiple grant applications supporting both its therapeutic pipeline and its CDMO expansion initiatives.

The Company's PC111 program and systemic IL-17 bispecific NanoAb program successfully advanced through the initial stages of evaluation under separate Polish FENG grant applications. In addition, the Company's local intradermal IL-17 NanoAb program advanced to the final interview stage of the FENG review process, with a professional examiner evaluation meeting scheduled for June 16, 2026.

Scinai has also entered the formal review process for an Israel Innovation Authority grant application supporting development of the systemic IL-17 bispecific NanoAb program and is preparing an additional Israel Innovation Authority application supporting expansion of its CDMO platform through installation of GMP lyophilization capabilities.

Management expects several grant decisions during the second half of 2026. These initiatives reflect the Company's strategy of pursuing multiple non-dilutive funding opportunities across its R&D and CDMO businesses in order to support future growth while minimizing shareholder dilution.

R&D Update

PC111

Scinai continues to advance PC111, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting soluble Fas Ligand for the treatment of severe dermatological conditions including pemphigus and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome/Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (SJS/TEN). The Company submitted a revised FENG grant application supporting development of the program and extended its option agreement with PinCell through August 2026.

NanoAb Platform

Following scientific, commercial and regulatory evaluation of multiple development paths, Scinai has prioritized development of a systemic IL-17 bispecific antibody program as the primary validation program for its NanoAb platform. Management believes this program offers an attractive combination of commercial opportunity, differentiated scientific profile, partner interest and a more conventional development pathway than certain alternative NanoAb delivery strategies. The Company also continues its collaboration with the Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen and is engaged in discussions regarding expansion and amendment of existing license arrangements.

Outlook

Management remains focused on expanding CDMO revenues and customer relationships, integrating and optimizing the expanded CDMO platform, securing non-dilutive grant funding, advancing PC111 and the IL-17 bispecific NanoAb program, pursuing strategic partnering opportunities and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.

For more information, please visit: www.scinai.com 

Company Contacts

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]
Investor Relations – Allele Capital Partners | +1 978 857 5075 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's CDMO growth strategy; expansion of operational capabilities; integration of the Yavne facility into Scinai Biopharma Services' CDMO platform; execution of commercial collaboration activities with Recipharm AB; purchase price allocation resulting from the acquisition of Recipharm Israel; advancement of the Company's PC111 and NanoAb development programs; development of the systemic IL-17 bispecific antibody program; grant applications and potential non-dilutive funding opportunities; strategic collaborations with the Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen; future business development and partnering opportunities; and the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the Company's ability to execute its operational and strategic plans; successfully integrate acquired operations; expand its CDMO activities and benefit from the commercial collaboration agreement with Recipharm AB; changes in the purchase price allocation resulting from the acquisition of Recipharm Israel; attract and retain customers, collaborators and partners; advance its product candidates through development; obtain regulatory approvals; ability secure sufficient financing or non-dilutive funding, including through grant applications; successfully execute commercial collaboration activities; realize anticipated benefits from strategic transactions and collaborations; and general market, industry, regulatory, geopolitical and economic conditions. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2026
 Unaudited

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands






March 31,

December 31,


2026

2025

ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited







CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,963

$

1,661

Restricted cash

151


150

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

350


170

Trade receivables

150


73









Total current assets

3,614


2,054









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Property, plant and equipment, net

10,988


7,793

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,986


1,779









Total non-current assets

13,974


9,572









Total assets

$

17,588

$

11,626


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements. 

SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)




March 31,

December 31,


2026

2025


Unaudited

Audited

LIABILITIES NET OF CAPITAL DEFICIENCY












CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables

$

779

$

407

Operating lease liabilities

354


329

Other payables

1,552


849









Total current liabilities

2,685


1,585









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Loan from others

287


294

Non-current operating lease liabilities

2,855


1,644









Total non-current liabilities

3,142


1,938









CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized: 100,000,000,000 shares at March 31, 2026 and at December 31,
    2025; Issued and outstanding 14,141,955,584, shares at March 31, 2026 and 13,872,899,584 shares at
    December 31, 2025

-


-

Preferred shares, no par value; Authorized: 1,000 shares at March 31, 2026 and 1,000 shares at December 31,
    2025 (redemption amount of $34,000); Issued and outstanding: 1,000 shares at March 31, 2026 and
   1,000 shares at December 31, 2025.

5,627


5,627

Additional paid-in capital

130,143


130,062

Accumulated deficit

(122,269)


(125,846)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,740)


(1,740)









Total shareholders' equity

11,761


8,103









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

17,588

$

11,626

SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD




CONDENSED  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)






For the three months ended March 31,



2026

2025



Unaudited

Unaudited









Revenues

489


586

Cost of revenues


$

(1,607)

$

(358)

Gross profit (loss)

(1,118)


228











Research and development expenses, net

(628)


(1,295)

Marketing, general, and administrative expenses

(721)


(501)

Total operating expenses

(1,349)


(1,796)











Total operating profit (loss)

(2,467)


(1,568)











Gain from bargain purchase

6,156















Total Financial Income ( Expenses)  net,

(112)


11











Net profit (loss)

$

3,577

$

(1,557)





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

15,146,206,517


7,718,499,584































SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)



Ordinary shares

Preferred shares

Additional
paid-in
capital

Accumulated
comprehensive
loss




Total
shareholders'
equity (deficit) 


Number

Amount

Number

Amount





Accumulated
equity (deficit)



























Balance as of January 1, 2026

13,872,899,584

-

1,000

$

5,627


130,062


(1,740)


(125,846)


8,103

Vested RSU's

219,128,000

-

-


-


-


-






-

Share-based compensation

-

-

-


-


70


-






70

Issuance of ordinary shares

49,928,000

-

-


-


11


-






11

Net profit (loss)

-

-

-


-


-


-


3,577


3,577

Balance as of March 31, 2026

14,141,955,584

-

1,000


5,627


130,143


(1,740)


(122,269)


11,761






























*Ordinary shares have no par value

 




Ordinary shares

Preferred shares

Additional
paid-in
capital

Accumulated
comprehensive
loss

Accumulated
equity (deficit) 

Total
shareholders'
equity (deficit)


Number

Amount

Number

Amount
































Balance as of January 1, 2025

3,411,983,584

*

1,000

$

5,627

$

123,629

$

(1, 740)

$

(117,539 )

$

9,977

Vested RSU's

22,628,000

-

-


-


-


-


-


-

Exercise of warrants, net


322,944,000

-

-


-


-


-


-


-

Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs of $100

242,120,000

-

-


-

$

104


-


-

$

104

Net loss

-

-

-


-


-


-


(1,557)


(1,557)

Balance as of March 31, 2025

3,999,675,584

-

1,000

$

5,627

$

123,733

$

(1,740()

$

(119,096)

$

8,524






























  

SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




For the three months 
ended March 31,


2026

2025







Cash flows from operating activities:












Net gain (loss)

$

3,577

$

(1,557)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
















Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

453


351

Financial expense (income) related to loan from others

(6)


10

Share-based compensation

70


-

Decrease (increase)  in trade receivables

53


(104)

Gain from bargain purchase

(6,156)


-

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(22)


47

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets

106


70

Increase in trade payables

199


169

Changes in operating lease liabilities

(78)


(84)

Increase (decrease) in other payables

348


57









Net cash used in operating activities

(1,456)


(1,041)









Cash flows from investing activities:
















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3)


(9)

Cash acquired in business combination

2,751


-


















Net cash used in investing activities

$

2,748

$

(9)

SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD




CONDENSED  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands






For the three months 
ended March 31,



2026

2025









Cash flows from financing activities:














Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares for SEPA holders, net

11

104


Proceed from exercise of warrants, net

$
















Net cash provided by financing activities

11

104












Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

-

-












Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,303

(946)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,811

2,095












Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

3,114

1,149












Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities:








(1) Cash paid during the period for:








Interest

$

-

-












(2) Non-cash transactions:








Shares issued for SEPA financing agreement

$

6

-


Loan convert into preferred shares










Exercise of warrants liability into shares

$

6

-












Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:


















Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,963

1,018


Restricted cash

151

131












Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

3,114

1,149


The preliminary allocation of the purchase price is summarized below (in thousands of U.S. dollars):

Cash and cash equivalents

2,751

Trade receivables

130

Other receivables

158

Property and equipment

3,645

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,314

Trade payables

(173)

Other payables

(355)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,314)

Net identifiable assets acquired

6,156

As the consideration transferred was nominal (€1), substantially all of the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired resulted in a gain from bargain purchase of approximately $6.1 million.

SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

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