Scopio Labs Closes $16 Million Series B Round to Expand Commercial Rollout of Automated Microscopy Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, an advanced digital microscopy company, today announced it has completed a $16 million financing round, bringing its total funding to $30 million. The Series B round will enable Scopio Labs to expand commercial operations across human and veterinary care in the United States and Europe, by ramping up manufacturing and sales, and further developing a robust clinical trial pipeline to broaden its portfolio of offerings.

Scopio Labs disruptive digital microscopy platform, the X100 pictured here (PRNewsfoto/Scopio Labs) Scopio's powerful end-to-end solutions, tailored to specific microscopy workflows (PRNewsfoto/Scopio Labs)

Scopio Labs is propelling microscopy into the digital age. Its platform automates the imaging of full microscopy samples into uniquely high resolution digital scans using cutting-edge computational photography techniques. Scopio also built and integrated end-to-end AI and remote consultation solutions for large and small labs and hospitals across the continuum of care to improve diagnostic processes while reducing turn-around time.

"We are delighted by the additional investor support that reinforces our vision and dedication to advancing clinical and research fields into new arenas through microscopy, a cornerstone of science and medicine which has been held back from joining the digital revolution by the complexity of scanning samples easily and at such high resolution," said Itai Hayut, co-founder and CEO at Scopio Labs.

Olive Tree Ventures led the Series B funding round. Other investors include Aurum Ventures, OurCrowd, LR group and others. The closing of the funding round follows the company's receipt of a CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (PBS) microscopy system, an all-in-one automated in-vitro hematology diagnostic platform that enables remote consultation and includes a computer-vision based decision support system. In addition, A multi-center study in preparation of an FDA submission is being completed. Earlier this year, the company launched ScopioVet, an end-to-end digital cytology solution for veterinary professionals.

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs, founded in 2015, develops breakthroughs in digital microscopy that help improve accuracy, efficiency and accessibility wherever the microscope plays a role in the diagnostic process. The Scopio microscope captures and digitizes full slide microscopy data. Using advanced computational photography techniques to reconstruct data, Scopio offers an automated digital microscopy scanning system with uniquely high resolution and quality images.

The company creates end-to-end solutions that provide AI-based decision support systems and remote collaboration tools in hematology, pathology, research and veterinary medicine. Scopio supports clinical applications while also powering innovation in areas such as academic research and drug discovery.

For more information visit our website, http://scopiolabs.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160909/Scopio_Labs_X100.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160910/Scopio_Labs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160911/Scopio_Labs_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

Finn Partners for Scopio Labs

+1 973 303 6665

[email protected]

SOURCE Scopio Labs