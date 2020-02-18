Scopio Labs Advances Digital Cytology Through Launch of Automated, High-Resolution Imaging and Decision-Support Solutions for Veterinary Market

ROSELAND, New Jersey, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs , a company dedicated to advancing digital microscopy, announced today that the ScopioVet Digital Cytology System, already installed in dozens of veterinary clinics, is now available commercially throughout the United States and Canada. ScopioVet is the first true end-to-end solution for veterinary digital cytology, consisting of Scopio's proprietary microscopy imaging system, an intuitive pathology consultation service and powerful AI tools that automate routine diagnostic tests. ScopioVet enables veterinary clinics to scan and send cytology and hematology cases to a global network of clinical pathologists who provide round-the-clock analysis, within one hour.

Scopio Labs’ digital microscopy image quality compared to other providers

"The diagnostic practice of cytology and hematology is designed to be a less invasive and significantly faster option than histology," said Asher Fink, Veterinary Business Head and VP of Business Development for Scopio Labs. "However, when veterinarians and pet parents wait several days for results to come back, as is the case in most veterinary practices worldwide, the value of cytology is reduced. ScopioVet corrects this dynamic, by providing results in less than an hour, unlocking the true value of cytology and improving the standard of care so veterinarians can deliver exceptional service with improved outcomes."

Scopio Labs' proprietary digital microscopy platform scans microscope slides at 100X equivalent magnification, making it the highest resolution and quality system in the world. This resolution level is essential for analyzing the sample types generated at the veterinary point of care such as blood, fine needle aspirates and body fluids.

"To provide a conclusive diagnosis for the range of sample types our customers process, 100X magnification is the gold standard," remarked Natalie Hoepp, DVM, MS, DACVP, Medical Director, Scopio Labs. "Anything less will leave the clinical pathologist in doubt due to lack of finer microscopic detail, or worse - they may not be able to accurately identify certain microscopic features at all. This will not serve the veterinarian or the patient, and creates diagnostic liability for our veterinary customers. The clear superiority of Scopio's technology is one of the many reasons I chose to join their vision for the advancement of digital clinical pathology in veterinary medicine."

In addition, Scopio Labs has implemented powerful features that enable a seamless and comprehensive workflow at the veterinary point of care. For example, ScopioVet has a three slides tray, allowing for easy scanning of cases with more slides. The service also includes an in-app pathologist chat feature, preferred pathologist routing, and immediate scan streaming which allows pathologists to review scans right away instead of waiting for them to finish uploading - supporting a rapid turnaround time.

Scopio Labs is also developing AI tools that support increased accuracy and efficiency. The first tool to launch, now undergoing clinical validation, is the platelet count estimate, which saves valuable technician time by quickly and accurately identifying platelets in peripheral blood smears and calculating volume per microliter.

"We're bringing significant improvements to the veterinary workflow simply by digitizing the once-analog process of reviewing samples under a manual microscope," said Itai Hayut, CEO of Scopio Labs. "However, our offering only begins there. We have also been developing cutting edge AI models for various use cases in human medicine that are now in various stages of clinical validation. Because the biology is similar, we are able to adjust this AI infrastructure to veterinary samples. Our breakthrough diagnostic platform for veterinary medicine incorporates both AI and remote connectivity to drive the field forward. Veterinary diagnostics is changing rapidly, and we're excited to be a part of it."

For more information on Scopio Vet Digital Cytology System, visit scopiolabs.com/veterinary .

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs, a startup founded in 2015, is developing breakthroughs in digital microscopy that improve accuracy, efficiency and accessibility wherever the microscope plays a role in the diagnostic process.

The Scopio Labs digital microscopy platform uses advanced computational photography techniques to reconstruct the highest resolution and quality Whole Slide Images in the world, using simple and therefore inexpensive hardware. On top of its next generation imaging platform, the company is building end-to-end solutions that provide AI-based decision support systems and remote collaboration tools in Hematology, Pathology, Research and Veterinary Medicine. Scopio is building solutions for clinical applications such as cancer detection, while powering innovation in areas such as academic research and drug discovery.

For more information visit our website, http://scopiolabs.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Scopio Labs

Nechama Feuerstein

+1-929-222-8004

Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Scopio Labs

Related Links

https://scopiolabs.com/

