Security Compliance Playbooks by anecdotes Introduce Automation into GRC Event Response

anecdotes launches an automated solution designed to make Compliance data and gap detection actionable while significantly reducing risks and enhancing the organization's overall security posture

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes , the leading security Compliance technology firm, has launched its Security Compliance Playbooks designed to provide organizations with modernized, agile and seamlessly orchestrated Compliance ecosystems. The Playbooks are a new layer in The anecdotes Compliance OS, empowering Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and security teams to predefine workflows that automatically respond to security events. It is designed to ensure consistent and efficient responses while reducing the risk of vulnerabilities. The challenge for most organizations is that, as they mature, they inevitably encounter a growing number of events within their programs, each impacting its efficacy and potentially increasing the organization's exposure to risk. Alerts around these events can be complex to manage due to the sheer range of events as well as the team's overwhelming workload. anecdotes' Security Compliance Playbooks transform this challenge into an opportunity by making Compliance data actionable through predefined and automated workflows. The Playbooks allow teams to create workflows where events detected by The anecdotes Compliance OS trigger responses, either within the platform or across various external collaboration and orchestration tools

"Detecting events is a critical part of the GRC team's work, however, this is only part of their role – they also need to ensure they are promptly acted upon," says Yair Kuznitsov, Co-Founder and CEO at anecdotes. "The time frame between a detected event and effectively taking action has to be radically reduced to minimize Compliance downtime and potential damage."

Fully configurable, the Playbooks include workflows that alleviate the burden on GRC and security teams by handling specific security scenarios to ensure consistent and efficient responses. These can be integrated across various collaboration and orchestration tools to ensure everything is streamlined and coordinated, ensuring consistency and standardization of processes, enhanced tracking and reporting, and seamless collaboration across multiple stakeholders. Events detected by the anecdotes Analysis Engine , such as gaps, changes in risk levels or control statuses, trigger specific workflows and automate responses. Whether within The anecdotes Compliance OS, or within integrated systems, the rapid responses are consistently applied, reducing human error in high-pressure situations and response times, reducing the exposure to risks.

"It is a cutting-edge solution for automating responses end-to-end to GRC events," says Kuznitsov. "Powered by automation and supported by verified data, anecdotes' Playbooks swiftly address detected events by following your pre-defined and tailored response plans."

Security Compliance Playbooks by anecdotes are a comprehensive and cohesive reimagining of detection to remediation workflow automation. Furthermore, it enables the utilization of identified GRC events to enhance cross-organizational operations. Powered by anecdotes' data, the playbooks provide teams with a customizable solution to enhance the organization's overall security Compliance Posture.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Navan, Amplitude, Similarweb, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai.

SOURCE anecdotes