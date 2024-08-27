Sentrycs Recognized as Innovation Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Radar for Israeli C-UAS Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a technology-leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) industry, is proud to announce its recognition as an Innovation Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar for the Israeli C-UAS market.

The company's solutions are designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralize a wide array of commercial drones with precision and reliability, while locating their operators therefore ensuring robust protection for both military and civilian applications.

This prestigious recognition highlights Sentrycs' relentless commitment to innovation and excellence within the C-UAS sector. According to Frost & Sullivan Middle East Regional Aerospace & Defense Leader, Frost & Sullivan Avi Kalo, "Sentrycs' advanced RF Protocol Analytics-based technology, machine learning capabilities, and automated research processes along with its agility in making new capabilities operational on the ground have significantly contributed to its rapid rise in the C-UAS market and positioned it as a leader in innovation."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in innovation," said Yoav Zaltzman, CEO of Sentrycs. "This acknowledgment reflects our team's dedication to advancing C-UAS technology and our commitment to providing world-class solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in this critical industry, we remain focused on delivering excellence and enhancing drone protection globally."

Sentrycs' inclusion in the Frost Radar report underscores its key role in shaping the future of C-UAS technology. The company continues to expand its presence both locally and internationally, driven by a mission to provide accurate, adaptable, and highly effective C-UAS solutions.

About Sentrycs

Founded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threat detection and mitigation. The company is committed to pushing the limits of C-UAS technology with a focus on research and development, ensuring that its products are at the cutting edge of the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The Frost Radar report benchmarks companies in specific industries to identify those that consistently innovate and grow at exceptional rates.

