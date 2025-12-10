Sentynl Selects myTomorrows to Lead Managed Access Program

Reinforcing its commitment to rare disease treatment access, Sentynl is transitioning its program to myTomorrows patient-centric platform.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences, Ltd. ("Zydus Group"), has appointed myTomorrows, as the new global provider for its Managed Access Program (MAP). myTomorrows is a global health technology company that connects patients with serious diseases, whose medical needs cannot be met by the available standard of care, with pre-approval treatment options such as clinical trials and MAPs. This transition reinforces Sentynl's commitment to providing patients with access to innovative treatments for rare diseases such as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies (PDPL), ultra-rare conditions that accelerate the premature aging process in children.

"It is Sentynl's mission to ensure patients with rare diseases have access to life-extending therapies," said Matt Heck, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sentynl. "As part of our commitment to the space, we are constantly seeking new ways to evolve and enhance that access. We are confident that myTomorrows' deep expertise and forward-thinking approach will successfully help to expand the reach of our MAP with the highest standards of service and compliance."

"myTomorrows is proud to support Sentynl in continuing to broaden the availability of treatment, ensuring that no patient is left behind due to geography or regulatory delays," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "With our expertise in global access solutions, regulatory diligence, and patient-centric services, we look forward to scaling access to Sentynl's program."

Sentynl and myTomorrows seek to further strengthen their collaboration across additional managed access programs, leveraging myTomorrows' expertise in facilitating global access to treatments for a wide range of rare and ultra-rare diseases. This partnership underscores the two companies' shared vision that patients worldwide should have facilitated access to innovative therapies they need.

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built a unique and powerful proprietary technology that conducts a comprehensive and accurate search of clinical trials, and where appropriate, Expanded Access Programs (EAPs), from global public registries. This functionality efficiently connects patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to simplify and accelerate access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 16,200 patients and 2,600 physicians across 320+ sites in over 128 countries.

About Sentynl Therapeutics

Sentynl Therapeutics is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases. The company was acquired by the Zydus Group in 2017. Sentynl's experienced management team has previously built multiple successful pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on commercialization, Sentynl looks to source effective and well-differentiated products across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas to address unmet needs. Sentynl is committed to the highest ethical standards and compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and industry guidelines. For more information, visit https://sentynl.com.

About Zydus Group

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group has a significant presence in cancer related therapies and offers a wide range of solutions with cytotoxic, supportive & targeted drugs. The group employs over 26,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.zyduslife.com/zyduslife/.

