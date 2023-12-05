Sharaf DG Energy and Enact Announce UAE Partnership Milestones to Accelerate the Deployment of Clean Energy

On the Backdrop of COP28 in Dubai This Week, the Sharaf DG Energy and Enact Teams Jointly Announced Major Milestones for their Success in Deploying Clean Energy in the UAE Market.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Solar, the award-winning intelligent digital platform that is revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned, implemented and overseen, announced a significant milestone of energy implementation with Sharaf DG Energy. Launched in 2017, Sharaf DG Energy has now completed 85MW+ of commercial / industrial projects and 1100+ residential projects in the UAE market, with active collaboration from Enact. Sharaf DG Energy is part of the Sharaf Group headquartered in Dubai and operates in 60 countries across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Asia, employing over 11,000 people.

"We are excited about the continued growth of the solar market in the UAE and broader region, and are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Enact," said Nilesh Khalko, CEO, Sharaf DG. "Since we launched our solar energy business in 2017, we have used Enact's platform to help thousands of residential solar customers and SMBs switch to solar energy in the region with on-grid and off-grid solutions, scaling our outreach efforts during our initial launch and managing sales execution overall," said Ramkumar Sunkari, CFO & Business Head - Energy at Sharaf DG.

As a true two-sided platform, Enact not only automates solar design and proposals but leverages their all-in-one cloud software platform to improve the end-customers purchase and ownership journey of solar and storage systems. Every Sharaf DG solar customer has access to the Enact Consumer App that tracks solar savings, system performance and CO 2 offset benefits.

"Solar projects deployed by Sharaf DG Energy in the UAE market are generating over ~140,000 MWh of clean energy every year, the equivalent of offsetting ~100,000 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 )," said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of Enact. "We are thankful to Sharaf DG Energy to have had this opportunity to make a difference to the climate and clean energy acceleration in the region," added Deep.

About Enact

Enact's award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance. Visit https://enact.solar/ to learn more.

About Sharaf DG Energy

Sharaf DG Energy is a UAE-based energy service provider with a wide range of services of Solar Energy, Smart Home, Lighting and Building Retrofit. Its projects portfolio includes residential, commercial, and governmental projects across 200 commercial sites and over 1,100 residential sites, with such valued names as DEWA, General Motors, DHL, Emaar, RTA, DMCC, Dubai Municipality, ENOC and many more. Sharaf DG Energy has in-house engineering, logistics, installation, pre-sale and post-sale teams that allow to control the quality of its installations for long-term performance. Visit https://www.energy.sharafdg.com/ to read the success stories.