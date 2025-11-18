Ship4wd Launches Innovative Sourcing Solution, Unlocking SMBs Access to China's Lowest Wholesale Prices

Solution opens doors to Asia's largest sourcing ecosystem, delivering lower costs, verified suppliers, secure transactions, and integrated shipping logistics on one streamlined platform for SMBs

NEW YORK , Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship4wd, the all-in-one digital freight forwarder, today announced the launch of its new digital sourcing solution for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Ship4wd now provides SMBs direct access to parts of China's ultra-competitive wholesale marketplace, which were traditionally only open to Chinese buyers.

The offering allows direct access to factories, a vast product range, and significantly lower prices by removing barriers of language as well as limitations of domestic payment methods, identification, and shipping. Combined with Ship4wd's digital-first, best-in-class freight forwarding, SMBs in the US can now source and ship products with complete confidence on one streamlined platform.

SMBs find themselves on the front lines, navigating an increasingly volatile trade environment. With nearly two-thirds of SMBs expecting a moderate to major impact from new tariffs, and more than half expecting tariffs to raise the costs of inventoried goods, Ship4wd's new solution arrives at a pivotal time. By empowering SMBs in the US to source products directly from factories in China previously only accessible to Chinese buyers, Ship4wd minimizes the barriers and reduces the layers of cost that have long made direct purchasing difficult.

Ship4wd's digital sourcing solution, bridges this gap with an all-in-one sourcing and shipping solution for SMBs, offering a fully English interface, USD pricing, flexible payments options (PayPal, credit card, ACH, wire transfer), end-to-end supplier management, full refunds before orders are shipped and live 24/7 human support, including on weekends and holidays. The result is a dramatically expedited sourcing cycle, with just a few clicks.

Ship4wd's digital sourcing platform connects global buyers directly with verified manufacturers, enabling transparent communication without intermediaries. From sourcing and inspection to payment and shipping, every step is orchestrated through one unified digital platform, enabling buyers to compare options, seamlessly connect with a support team who is in direct contact with the suppliers, and manage all transactions within Ship4wd's ecosystem—bringing clarity, trust, and efficiency to what was once a fragmented and opaque process.

To ensure trust and reduce risk, buyer protection measures are embedded throughout the sourcing journey. Each order is inspected at Ship4wd's China warehouse before payment is released to suppliers, with optional certified factory checks and photos of their products that are shared for buyer approval, ensuring deeper quality assurance. Buyers additionally benefit from having 24/7 live support, not chatbots, who provide real-time guidance and issue resolution throughout the sourcing process. These protections allow SMBs to source with confidence while minimizing exposure to the traditional pitfalls of overseas procurement.

"This sourcing solution gives our SMB customers an unprecedented level of control over their entire journey, transforming Ship4wd into a true end-to-end engine, from initial product discovery all the way to final delivery," said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. "By unlocking China's vast manufacturing ecosystem with transparent pricing, embedded safeguards, and logistics integrated from the start, Ship4wd empowers smaller companies to slash their time-to-market, competing on a level footing with much larger players."

As part of Ship4wd's integrated freight network, buyers can ship their sourced goods and products directly from China to destinations worldwide including private residences, warehouses, 3PLs, and fulfillment centers such as Amazon FBA and Walmart. Ship4wd supports multiple transport modes such as Air, LCL (Less-than-Container Load), FCL (Full-Container Load), and express lanes (15–18 days China-to-US), with real-time quotes and guaranteed space availability. Buyers can consolidate multiple supplier orders into a single shipment, benefitting from customs clearance for DDP shipments up to 68 kg, built-in insurance, and last-mile delivery, all managed by Ship4wd under one roof.

Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace, supporting small and mid-sized businesses with a simpliﬁed and streamlined shipping experience. Backed by the ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the proven reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd's SMB clients can quote, book, and track air and ocean freight shipments in minutes. With 24/7 live expert support, guaranteed shipment visibility, and flexible payment options, Ship4wd helps SMBs source and move goods faster, smarter, and with complete confidence. Learn more at sourcing.ship4wd.com

