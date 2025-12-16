Ship4wd Named 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Ship4wd, the all-in-one digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace as one of this year's Top Tech Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

A majority of this year's winners (59%) describe themselves as being in the artificial intelligence (AI) category, with AI-powered automation coming in at No. 2 (55% vs. last year's 45%).

"The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"This recognition reinforces what matters most to us, making global logistics simpler, fairer, and more predictable for SMBs. Every feature we build is designed to solve a real challenge for small businesses, whether that's securing reliable freight options, accessing financing, or sourcing from China with confidence", said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. "We're proud to see our customer-first approach acknowledged in such an influential industry ranking."

Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarder built exclusively for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), simplifying global trade through technology and human expertise. Backed by the ZIM Group, one of the world's top 10 ocean carriers with 80 years of shipping experience, Ship4wd combines the reliability of a global carrier with the agility of a modern digital platform. Through its all-in-one online solution, SMBs can instantly compare quotes, book shipments, access flexible financing, manage customs clearance, and insure their cargo, all within a transparent, user-friendly interface. With 24/7 expert support, Ship4wd empowers SMBs to ship with confidence, predictability, and control. By bridging the gap between scale and accessibility, Ship4wd is redefining global logistics, making international shipping faster, simpler, and more equitable for the entrepreneurs driving the world's economy.

Ship4wd recently launched a new digital sourcing offering which provides SMBs direct access to China's ultra-competitive wholesale ecosystem, traditionally only available to domestic buyers. The platform bridges a long-standing gap between international buyers and China's domestic manufacturers by simplifying language, payment, landed goods cost, and logistical barriers, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution for global sourcing and shipping.

Go to https://sdce.me/z1mltv4i to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace, supporting small and mid-sized businesses with a simpliﬁed and streamlined shipping experience. Backed by the ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the proven reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd's SMB clients can quote, book, and track air and ocean freight shipments in minutes. With 24/7 live expert support, guaranteed shipment visibility, and flexible payment options, Ship4wd helps SMBs source and move goods faster, smarter, and with complete confidence. Learn more at sourcing.ship4wd.com

Headline Media Company Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

[email protected]

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

UK:+44 203 769 2363

SOURCE Ship4wd