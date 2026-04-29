Simply announces compatibility with AI glasses from Meta

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, the creative hobbies leader behind the market leading apps Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, and Simply Draw, today announced compatibility with AI glasses from Meta.

The launch signals Simply's next leap - from mobile and augmented reality into AI glasses - as part of its long–term vision to build a fully multimodal AI platform that connects physical creativity, digital experiences, and wearable interfaces.

Introducing Simply Draw X AI glasses from Meta Speed Speed Simply takes AI beyond the screen by partnering with AI glasses from Meta

After pioneering music learning through augmented reality with Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro and Simply Piano for Android XR, Simply is now expanding its creative hobbies ecosystem into AI–powered wearables. The new integration with Simply Draw and AI glasses from Meta lets learners capture their drawing process in real time, generating AI–enhanced timelapses and shareable creative assets that showcase their creation.

"This is an exciting step toward a new era for creativity," said Yuval Kaminka, CEO and Co–Founder of Simply. "We believe that the way we experience the arts, learning, playing and creative expression at home will become fully contextual. AI glasses allow us to move closer to a true AI creative companion - a multimodal AI, one that understands what you're doing and supports you in the moment."

"AI glasses are becoming a natural extension of how we learn and create," added Eliran Douenias, Head of Product Innovation at Simply. "Our products already enable immersive and virtual experiences with XR and spatial computing, now we're adding AI glasses from Meta as the next interface - and it's just the first of an exciting roadmap ahead."

"Simply's early move into the AI glasses space puts us ahead of the curve and positions us to lead in how wearables - specifically AI glasses - become part of everyday creative life," said Douenias.

With this launch, Simply is expanding its platform for the AI era. The new compatibility with AI glasses from Meta enhances how learners see, capture, and share their creative process, with many more experiences to follow.

About Simply

Simply is the world's leading AI creativity platform redefining how people learn and express themselves through music, arts, crafts, and more. Its award–winning apps - Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, and Simply Draw - have empowered millions globally to pick up and develop fulfilling creative hobbies that last.

Contact info: [email protected]

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SOURCE Simply