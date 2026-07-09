Spinogenix Appoints Harvard Medical School Professor of Neurology Steven E. Arnold, MD, to Scientific Advisory Board

Appointment of Renowned Alzheimer's Expert to Support Spinogenix's Advancement of Neurodegenerative Disease Strategy and Translational Biomarker Development

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinogenix, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel therapeutics that have the potential to restore synapses to improve the lives of patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Prof. Steven E. Arnold, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Prof. Arnold serves as the E. Gerald Corrigan PhD Endowed Chair in Alzheimer Therapeutics at Massachusetts General Hospital. He will advise Spinogenix on the continued development of its neuroscience programs, with particular focus on Alzheimer's disease.

"Prof. Arnold's work has helped redefine how Alzheimer's disease is studied, particularly through the integration of biomarkers and translational approaches into clinical development," said Dr. Stella Sarraf, CEO and Founder of Spinogenix. "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Arnold to Spinogenix's Scientific Advisory Board as we plan our larger clinical studies. His guidance will be helpful as we advance tazbentetol into registration-directed clinical studies."

Prof. Arnold previously held faculty appointments at the University of Pennsylvania in Psychiatry and Neurology, where he directed the Penn Memory Center and served in leadership roles across multiple Alzheimer's research initiatives, including the Alzheimer's Disease Core Center and the Institute on Aging. Since joining Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, he has led a broad program for early-stage clinical trials and biomarker-focused studies in neurodegenerative disease. He also serves as Managing Director of the IBC/i3 Clinical & Translational Research Unit, a research core facility of Mass General Brigham.

"I am pleased to join Spinogenix's Scientific Advisory Board at a time when the field is increasingly focused on translating biological insights into effective therapies," said Prof. Arnold. "I look forward to supporting the company's efforts in planning their next Alzheimer's trial to advance a first-in-class synaptic regenerative therapy in the field. Building on the translational work the Company has shown with EEG in the Phase 2a study, we hope to further integrate biomarker-driven strategies to inform the development of treatments for neurodegenerative disease."

Prof. Arnold's research focuses on the biological mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative disease, including molecular biomarkers, immune and metabolic contributors to cognitive decline, and precision approaches to clinical trial design. He has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, and his work is widely recognized for advancing translational strategies in dementia research.

About Spinogenix

Current treatments for neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions primarily focus on slowing disease progression or minimizing symptoms, leaving many without hope for improvement. Spinogenix is aiming to transform the treatment of these conditions through its pioneering first-in-class and paradigm-shifting synaptic regenerative and synaptic corrective therapeutics designed to restore depleted synapses and reverse synaptic degeneration and dysfunction.

Spinogenix is developing two novel therapeutics: Tazbentetol (SPG302), which is designed to trigger neurons to produce new glutamatergic synapses and restore cognitive, motor, and other functions in ALS, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and other diseases; and SPG601, which is designed to work at the synaptic level to correct specific dysfunctions in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) that underlie many core symptoms. The company has received Orphan Drug designations from FDA and EMA for tazbentetol in ALS as well as FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for SPG601 in FXS. More information on Spinogenix can be found at www.spinogenix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Daniel Davis

FINN Partners

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Sasha Damouni Ellis

Spinogenix, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Spinogenix