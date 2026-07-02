Spinogenix Appoints Professor Joseph T. Coyle, MD, Current Chair of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Harvard Medical School, to Scientific Advisory Board

Prof. Coyle to Provide Guidance on Company's Neuroscience Pipeline, with Emphasis on Schizophrenia

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinogenix, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel therapeutics that have the potential to restore synapses to improve the lives of patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Prof. Joseph T. Coyle, MD, a globally recognized expert in psychiatry and neuroscience, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

The appointment comes as Spinogenix advances the clinical development of tazbentetol (formerly SPG302) across multiple neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric indications. Prof. Coyle, the Eben S. Draper Chair of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Harvard Medical School, will provide strategic scientific guidance across the company's neuroscience pipeline, with a particular focus on schizophrenia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Coyle to Spinogenix's Scientific Advisory Board at this important stage in the development of tazbentetol," said Dr. Stella Sarraf, CEO and Founder of Spinogenix. "Prof. Coyle's pioneering work in neuropsychiatric research has shaped the current understanding of schizophrenia and other brain disorders. His expertise, particularly in advancing EEG biomarkers and translating neuroscience discoveries into clinical development, will be instrumental as we advance our schizophrenia program.

Prof. Coyle has spent more than four decades advancing the understanding of brain function and neuropsychiatric disease. An established expert in developmental neurobiology, glutamatergic signaling, neuronal vulnerability, and psychopharmacology, he has authored more than 500 scientific publications and is among the most highly cited researchers in neuroscience.

"Schizophrenia remains a highly complex neuropsychiatric disorder, highlighting the need for therapies that address its underlying biology," said Prof. Coyle. "I have been particularly impressed by Spinogenix's novel synaptic regenerative approach to treating neurological conditions, as well as the company's commitment to integrating EEG into the clinical development of tazbentetol. I look forward to supporting the team as it continues developing this essential program."

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Coyle has held numerous leadership positions, including Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, President of the Society for Neuroscience, and President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and has served on numerous national advisory committees and editorial boards. His research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for over 30 years and has been cited more than 87,000 times.

About Spinogenix

Current treatments for neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions primarily focus on slowing disease progression or minimizing symptoms, leaving many without hope for improvement. Spinogenix is aiming to transform the treatment of these conditions through its pioneering first-in-class and paradigm-shifting synaptic regenerative and synaptic corrective therapeutics designed to restore depleted synapses and reverse synaptic degeneration and dysfunction.

Spinogenix is developing two novel therapeutics: Tazbentetol (SPG302), which is designed to trigger neurons to produce new glutamatergic synapses and restore cognitive, motor, and other functions in ALS, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and other diseases; and SPG601, which is designed to work at the synaptic level to correct specific dysfunctions in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) that underlie many core symptoms. The company has received Orphan Drug designations from FDA and EMA for tazbentetol in ALS as well as FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for SPG601 in FXS. More information on Spinogenix can be found at www.spinogenix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Daniel Davis

FINN Partners

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Investor Relations Contact:

Sasha Damouni Ellis

Spinogenix, Inc.

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SOURCE Spinogenix