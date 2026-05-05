Strauss Group Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast
News provided byStrauss Group Ltd.
05 May, 2026, 11:00 IDT
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GQrgHkv_RT6dt0UUse-_pw
Webinar ID: 865 5444 7992
Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]
The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, May 20, 2026:
Likewise, Strauss Group's Q1 2026 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on the Company's investor relations website.
A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.
For further information, please contact:
Avshalom Shimi
Head of Investor Relations
+972-52-428-3330
[email protected]
www.strauss-group.com
SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.
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