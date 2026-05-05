Strauss Group Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast

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Strauss Group Ltd.

05 May, 2026, 11:00 IDT

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.                                                                                                                                  

The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GQrgHkv_RT6dt0UUse-_pw

Webinar ID: 865 5444 7992

Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected] 

The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, May 20, 2026:

https://ir.strauss-group.com/

Likewise, Strauss Group's Q1 2026 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.

For further information, please contact:

Avshalom Shimi
Head of Investor Relations
+972-52-428-3330
[email protected]
www.strauss-group.com

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

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