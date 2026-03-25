Strauss Group Reports Q4 & FY-2025 Financial Results:¹ FY-2025 Revenues of NIS 12.5 billion, up c.12% y-o-y, with strong EBIT exceeding NIS 1 billion, up c.36% y-o-y

News provided by

Strauss Group Ltd.

25 Mar, 2026, 08:13 IST

The profitability improvement was mainly driven by Coffee International, with record results for 3corações (50%-owned JV in Brazil) 

Key Financial Highlights – Full Year 2025²

  • Strauss Group revenues of NIS 12,507 million, up 11.6%. Excluding currency effects and divested activities, revenues increased 21.6%.
  • EBIT of NIS 1,020 million, up 35.6% (EBIT margin of 8.2%), compared with NIS 752 million (6.7% margin).
  • Net Income attributable to shareholders of NIS 450 million, up 7.6%, compared with NIS 418 million.
  • Positive free cash flow of NIS 215 million, compared with negative free cash flow of NIS 51 million.
  • Strauss Group declared a dividend of NIS 250 million, or approx. NIS 2.14 per share, to be paid on April 14th 2026.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, ended December 31, 2025.

Shai Babad, President and CEO of Strauss Group, stated:

"In 2025, we delivered double-digit sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability, primarily driven by the consistent execution of our strategy and the dedication and commitment of our employees. The Group's main growth engine was the international coffee business, led by Brazil, alongside continue strengthening our operations in Israel, investing in innovation, and developing the Group's growth engines.

Last week, we reported that 3corações, Strauss's 50%-owned JV in Brazil, is acquiring Yoki – a leading Brazilian food company with annual sales of approximately $R 2 billion. This is a meaningful transaction for us, enabling continued expansion of our presence in Brazil beyond coffee.

In Israel, we continued to be consumer-focused during the war, while safeguarding our people ensuring business continuity, and laying a strong foundation for Strauss Group's long-term growth in Israel and internationally."

Key Financial Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2025³

  • Strauss Group revenues of NIS 3,167 million, up 10.2%. Excluding currency effects, revenues increased 12.7%.
  • EBIT of NIS 282 million, up 62.3% (EBIT margin of 8.9%), compared with EBIT of NIS 174 million (6.1% margin).
  • Net Income attributable to shareholders of NIS 151 million, up 103.3%, compared with NIS 74 million.
  • Positive free cash flow of NIS 554 million, compared with positive free cash flow of approximately NIS 444 million in the comparable period.

Table 1. Strauss Group Financial Performance (Non-GAAP):(1)

NIS million

Q4-2025

Q4-2024

% Change

% Change
excl. FX

2025

2024

% Change

% Change
excl. FX

Total Group Sales

3,167

2,872

10.2 %

12.7 %

12,507

11,206

11.6 %

15.4 %

Gross Profit

990

813

21.9 %

24.1 %

3,599

3,439

4.7 %

7.3 %

Gross margin

31.3 %

28.3 %


28.8 %

30.7 %

EBIT

282

174

62.3 %

62.8 %

1,020

752

35.6 %

37.7 %

EBIT margin

8.9 %

6.1 %


8.2 %

6.7 %

Net Income
Attributable to
Shareholders

151

74

103.3 %

64.1 %

450

418

7.6 %

5.1 %

Net margin

4.8 %

2.6 %


3.6 %

3.7 %

EPS (NIS)

1.30

0.64

103.2 %

3.86

3.59

7.6 %

EBITDA

388

272

42.9 %

43.7 %

1,434

1,184

21.0 %

22.9 %

EBITDA margin

12.3 %

9.5 %


11.5 %

10.6 %











Operating Cash Flow

710

641

10.8 %

781

600

30.2 %

Capex, Net

156

197

-20.8 %

566

651

-13.1 %

Free Cash Flow

554

444

24.8 %

215

-51

N.M.

Net debt

2,223

1,989

11.8 %

2,223

1,989

11.8 %

Net debt / EBITDA

1.55

1.68


1.55

1.68

Business Segment Performance – Full Year 2025

Strauss Israel

  • Revenues of NIS 5,457 million, up 5.6%, and EBIT of NIS 530 million, up 0.4% (EBIT margin of 9.7%).
  • Health & Wellness – Revenues of NIS 3,159 million, up 2.7% and EBIT of NIS 405 million, up 4.1% (EBIT margin of 12.8%).
  • Fun & Indulgence (Snacks & Confectionery) – Revenues of NIS 1,395 million, up 10.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, down 72.4% (EBIT margin of 0.9%).
  • Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) – Revenues of NIS 903 million, up 8.9%, and EBIT of NIS 113 million, up 19.3% (EBIT margin of 12.5%).

Coffee International

  • Revenues of NIS 6,155 million, up 30.8%, and EBIT of NIS 493 million, up 130.7% (EBIT margin of 8.0%).
  • 3corações (50% share) – Revenues of NIS 4,352 million, up 31.5%, and EBIT of NIS 387 million, up 196.6% (EBIT margin of 8.9%).
  • Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) (Poland, Romania, Russia and Ukraine) – Revenues of NIS 1,826 million, up 34.7%.

Strauss Water

  • Revenues of NIS 895 million, up 5.5%, and EBIT of NIS 115 million, down 0.2% (EBIT margin of 12.8%).
  • Haier Strauss Water (49%-owned JV with Haier) (100% in NIS) – Revenues of NIS 928 million, up 1.0% (8.7% in local currency) and Net Income of NIS 87 million, down 29.6%.

Business Segment Performance – Fourth Quarter 2025

Strauss Israel

  • Revenues of approximately NIS 1,335 million, up 4.4%, and EBIT of NIS 136 million, up 13.6% (EBIT margin of 10.2%).
  • Health & Wellness – Revenues of NIS 790 million, up 3.4%, and EBIT of NIS 103 million, down 0.2% (EBIT margin of 13.0%).
  • Fun & Indulgence (Snacks & Confectionery) – Revenues of NIS 335 million, up 8.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, up 163.6% (EBIT margin of 3.7%).
  • Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) – Revenues of NIS 210 million, up 2.8%, and EBIT of NIS 21 million, up 73.0% (EBIT margin of 9.9%).

Coffee International

  • Revenues of NIS 1,595 million, up 24.0%, and EBIT of NIS 173 million, up 270.9% (EBIT margin of 10.9%).
  • 3corações (50% share) – Revenues of NIS 1,083 million, up 17.4%, and EBIT of NIS 140 million, up 350.2% (EBIT margin of 12.9%).
  • CEE – Revenues of NIS 518 million, up 40.3%.

Strauss Water

  • Revenues of NIS 237 million, up 7.4%, and EBIT of NIS 40 million, down 0.8% (EBIT margin of 16.6%).
  • Haier Strauss Water (100% in NIS) – Revenues of NIS 249 million, down 4.3% (up 7.5% in local currency), and Net Income of NIS 20 million, down 52.0%.

Table 2. Sales Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP)(1):

NIS million

Q4-2025

Q4-2024

% Change

%
Change
excl. FX

2025

2024

% Change

%
Change
excl. FX

Group Sales

3,167

2,872

10.2 %

12.7 %

12,507

11,206

11.6 %

15.4 %

Strauss Israel

1,335

1,278

4.4 %

5,457

5,170

5.6 %

Health & Wellness

790

764

3.4 %

3,159

3,076

2.7 %

Fun & Indulgence
(Snacks and
Confectionery) (2)

335

309

8.3 %

1,395

1,264

10.3 %

Fun & Indulgence
(Coffee Israel)

210

205

2.8 %

903

830

8.9 %

Coffee
International(2)

1,595

1,287

24.0 %

29.1 %

6,155

4,705

30.8 %

40.8 %

Strauss Water

237

221

7.4 %

8.1 %

895

848

5.5 %

5.8 %

Other(3)

-

86


-

483


(1)  The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation
of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period  mark-to-market valuations of open
financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which
are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and
the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated
otherwise.

(2)  Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss Group's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. Coffee
International figures include Strauss Group's 50% interest in the 3corações joint venture in Brazil (jointly held with the local São Miguel
Group (50%)). Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss Group's interest in Haier Strauss Water JV in China (49%).

(3)  Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024.

(4)  Including loss on cocoa derivative of NIS 49 million in Q1-25, NIS 27 million in Q2-24 and NIS 18 million in Q3-24.

Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS
thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

 

Table 3. Operating Profit Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP)(1):

NIS million

Q4-2025

Q4-2024

% Change

% Change
excl. FX

2025

2024

% Change

% Change
excl. FX

Group EBIT

282

174

62.3 %

62.8 %

1,020

752

35.6 %

37.7 %

EBIT margin

8.9 %

6.1 %


8.2 %

6.7 %

Strauss Israel

136

120

13.6 %

530

528

0.4 %

EBIT margin

10.2 %

9.4 %


9.7 %

10.2 %

Health & Wellness

103

103

-0.2 %

405

389

4.1 %

EBIT margin

13.0 %

13.4 %


12.8 %

12.6 %

Fun & Indulgence
(Snacks and  
Confectionery ) (2) (4)

12

5

163.6 %

12

44

-72.4 %

EBIT margin

3.7 %

1.5 %


0.9 %

3.5 %

Fun & Indulgence
(Coffee Israel)

21

12

73.0 %

113

95

19.3 %

EBIT margin

9.9 %

5.9 %


12.5 %

11.4 %

Coffee
International(2)

173

47

270.9 %

493

214

130.7 %

EBIT margin

10.9 %

3.6 %


8.0 %

4.6 %

Strauss Water (2)

40

40

-0.8 %

115

115

-0.2 %

EBIT margin

16.6 %

18.0 %


12.8 %

13.5 %

Other(3)

-67

-33

109.1 %

-118

-105

13.0 %

Table 4: Strauss Group Financial Performance (GAAP):

NIS million

Q4-2025

Q4-2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Total Group Sales

2,007

1,789

12.2 %

7,823

7,089

10.4 %

Gross Profit

659

587

12.2 %

2,501

2,388

4.7 %

Gross margin

32.8 %

32.8 %

32.0 %

33.7 %

EBIT

246

148

66.7 %

887

632

40.4 %

EBIT margin

12.3 %

8.2 %

11.3 %

8.9 %

Net Income
Attributable to the
Company's
Shareholders

127

392

-67.5 %

404

624

-35.2 %

Net margin

6.3 %

21.9 %

5.2 %

8.8 %

EPS (NIS)

1.09

3.36

-67.6 %

3.47

5.35

-35.1 %

EBITDA

348

228

52.6 %

1,253

982

27.6 %

EBITDA margin

17.3 %

12.7 %

16.0 %

13.9 %








Operating Cash Flow

369

221

67.0 %

461

560

-17.7 %

Capex, Net

-138

-170

-18.8 %

-494

-543

-9.0 %

Free Cash Flow

231

51

352.9 %

-33

17

-294.1 %

Net debt

2,093

1,670

25.3 %

2,093

1,670

25.3 %

Net debt / EBITDA

1.67

1.70

1.67

1.70

Conference Call

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 14:00 (Israel time), the Company will host a Hebrew-language webcast conference call with management to review the financial results.
To participate in the webinar please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hiHqsciIS7yFmlS12uDihw#/registration 

In addition, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 15:30 (Israel time), the Company will host an English-language webcast conference call with management to review the financial results.
To participate in the webinar please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DzsSd8YDS-yFKftpRsN-qw
Webinar ID: 892 3208 6411

Questions for the questions and answers session may be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected] 

Management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026.
https://ir.strauss-group.com/

Likewise, Strauss Group's Q4 & FY-2025 earnings press release, and financial statements will be available on the Company's website.
A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.

For further information, please contact:

Telem Yahav
Director of External Communications
972-52-257-9939
972-3-675-6713
[email protected] 

 

Liron Ben Yaakov
Director of Communications and PR
972-54-609-1600
972-3-675-2584
[email protected]

Avshalom Shimi
Head of Investor Relations
972-52-428-3330
[email protected]







Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offering to purchase or sell securities of Strauss Group Ltd. (the "Company") or an offer for the receipt of such offerings. The press release's sole purpose is to provide information. The Information provided in the press release concerning the analysis of the Company's activity is only an extract, and in order to receive a complete picture of the Company's activity and the risks it faces, one should review the Company's reports to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on the Company's current expectations, evaluations and forecasts, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, in whole or in part, as a result of different factors including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions and in the competitive and business environment, regulatory changes, currency fluctuations or the occurrence of one or more of the Company's risk factors. In addition, forward-looking forecasts and evaluations are based on information in the Company's possession while preparing the press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking forecasts and evaluations made herein to reflect events and/or circumstances that may occur after this press release was prepared. 

References:

1   The data presented in this document is based on the company's Non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly-controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based compensation; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties; other net income/expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise.
2   Q4-2025 and FY-2025 results in this earnings release are presented in comparison to Q4-2024 and FY-2024, respectively, unless otherwise stated.
3   Q4-2025 and FY-2025 results in this earnings release are presented in comparison to Q4-2024 and FY-2024, respectively, unless otherwise stated.

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

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