Strauss Group Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast
News provided byStrauss Group Ltd.
23 Mar, 2026, 00:00 IST
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announces today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and FY 2025 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DzsSd8YDS-yFKftpRsN-qw
Webinar ID: 892 3208 6411
Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]
The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, March 25, 2026:
Likewise, Strauss Group's Q4 and FY2025 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on the Company's investor relations website.
A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.
For further information, please contact:
Avshalom Shimi
Head of Investor Relations
+972-52-428-3330
[email protected]
www.strauss-group.com
SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.
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