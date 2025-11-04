Strauss Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announces today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OR5ejEHyQiubHizKjkLiXw

Webinar ID: 832 8565 5336

Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]

The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025:

https://ir.strauss-group.com/

Likewise, Strauss Group's Q3 2025 earnings release and financial statements will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.

