Strauss Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast
News provided byStrauss Group Ltd.
04 Nov, 2025, 10:16 IST
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announces today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OR5ejEHyQiubHizKjkLiXw
Webinar ID: 832 8565 5336
Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]
The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025:
Likewise, Strauss Group's Q3 2025 earnings release and financial statements will be available on the Company's investor relations website.
A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.
For further information, please contact:
Rivka Neufeld
Investor Relations Manager
+972-54-4224146
[email protected]
www.strauss-group.com
SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.
