Third Quarter Financial Results: Strauss Group concludes a strong quarter with an increase of 10% in Sales to NIS 3.3 billion and an increase of 43% in Net Income to NIS 146 million

The improvement in profitability came mainly from Coffee International, with the coffee JV in Brazil recording an increase of 27% in sales and of 171% in operating profit, with an operating margin of 11.3%; increase in market share in Israel[1]

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, that ended September 30, 2025.

Shai Babad, CEO and President of Strauss Group: "The Group is on a growth trajectory, demonstrating improvement in profitability and increase in market share across most key market segments. Alongside continued impressive growth in our international coffee business, led by the coffee JV in Brazil, we have reinforced our beloved brands in Israel through innovation. Last month we inaugurated Michael's Campus in the North of Israel, which includes a new plant-based dairy facility at an investment of approximately NIS 270 million—a strategic investment that creates jobs, develops the local economy, and brings innovative products to market. Additionally, we launched the new 'Tami4 Shabbat' water bars and introduced the Cow-Free category, representing groundbreaking innovation in the dairy alternatives space. Today, Strauss stands in a position of strength, with growth engines in Israel and abroad, and a solid foundation for continued progress in the coming years."

Quarterly Highlights [2] :

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary (Non-GAAP) (1): NIS million Q3-2025 Q3-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

9M-2025 9M-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group Sales 3,277 2,991 9.6 % 13.2 %

9,340 8,334 12.1 % 16.4 % Gross Profit 960 911 5.3 % 8.0 %

2,609 2,626 -0.7 % 2.1 % Gross margin 29.3 % 30.5 %





27.9 % 31.5 %



EBIT 312 223 40.1 % 43.2 %

738 578 27.6 % 29.9 % EBIT margin 9.5 % 7.4 %





7.9 % 6.9 %



Net Income attributed to shareholders 146 102 42.7 % 47.0 %

299 344 -13.2 % -11.4 % Net margin 4.4 % 3.4 %





3.2 % 4.1 %



EPS 1.25 0.88 42.6 % N.M.

2.56 2.95 -13.2 % N.M. EBITDA 415 332 24.9 % 27.5 %

1,046 912 14.5 % 16.5 % EBITDA margin 12.6 % 11.1 %





11.2 % 10.9 %



Free Cash Flow 245 -98 N.M. N.M.

-339 -495 31.5 % N.M. (1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise. (2) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. (3) Including loss on cocoa derivative of NIS 49 million in Q1-25, NIS 27 million in Q2-24 and NIS 18 million in Q3-24. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights[2]:

First Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights[2]:

Segment Q3 & 9M Financial Highlights

Table 2. Sales Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP) (1) : NIS million Q3-2025 Q3-2024 % Change

9M-2025 9M-2024 % Change Strauss Israel 1,407 1,371 2.7 %

4,122 3,892 5.9 % Health & Wellness 821 827 -0.6 %

2,369 2,312 2.5 % Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2) 365 323 12.9 %

1060 955 11.0 % Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) 221 221 -0.2 %

693 625 10.8 % Strauss International Coffee(2) 1,636 1,259 30.0 %

4,560 3,418 33.4 % Strauss Water 234 224 4.1 %

658 627 4.9 % Other(3) 0 137 N.M.

- 397 N.M. (1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise. (2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) in Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). (3) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Table 3. Operating Profit Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP) ( 1) : NIS million Q3-2025 Q3-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

9M-2025 9M-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group EBIT 312 223 40.1 % 43.2 %

738 578 27.6 % 29.9 % EBIT margin 9.5 % 7.4 %





7.9 % 6.9 %



Strauss Israel 146 158 -7.7 % N.M.

394 408 -3.5 % N.M. EBIT margin 10.4 % 11.5 %





9.6 % 10.5 %



Health & Wellness 101 120 -15.5 % N.M.

302 286 5.7 % N.M. EBIT margin 12.4 % 14.5 %





12.8 % 12.4 %



Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2)(4) 15 9 61.7 % N.M.

0 39 N.M. N.M. EBIT margin 4.0 % 2.8 %





0.0 % 4.1 %



Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) 30 29 4.3 % N.M.

92 83 11.5 % N.M. EBIT margin 13.5 % 12.9 %





13.3 % 13.2 %



Strauss International Coffee(2) 163 68 139.8 % N.M.

320 167 91.3 % N.M. EBIT margin 9.9 % 5.4 %





7.0 % 4.9 %



Strauss Water(2) 23 26 -11.5 % N.M.

75 75 0.1 % N.M. EBIT margin 9.8 % 11.6 %





11.4 % 11.9 %



Other(3) -20 -29 -31.4 % N.M.

-51 -72 -28.9 % N.M. (1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise. (2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% interest in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) in Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's interest in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%). (3) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. (4) Including loss on cocoa derivative of NIS 49 million in Q1-25, NIS 27 million in Q2-24 and NIS 18 million in Q3-24. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Strauss Israel

Strauss Israel sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 1.41 billion, up 2.7%. EBIT decreased by 7.7% to NIS 146 million (10.4% margin). In 9M-2025 sales increased by 5.9% to NIS 4.12 billion and EBIT decreased by 3.5% to NIS 394 million (9.6% margin). The increase in sales was mainly attributed to higher pricing and volumes, partially offset by divestment of the Coffee-to-Go and Ultra Fresh businesses and negative sales mix in Q3-25. Lower EBIT was mainly due to raw material cost inflation.



The Group realized non-recurring loss on cocoa derivatives amounting to NIS 49 million in Q1-2025 and in 9M-2025, NIS 18 million in Q3-2024, and NIS 44 million in 9M-2024. Excluding these losses, Strauss Israel EBIT would have totaled NIS 176 million (12.8% margin) for Q3-2024 and NIS 443 million (10.8% margin) in 9M-2025 and NIS 453 million (11.6% margin) in 9M-2024.





Health & Wellness segment sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 821 million, down 0.6%, while the segment's EBIT decreased by 15.5% to NIS 101 million (12.4% margin). In 9M-2025 sales reached NIS 2.4 billion, up 2.5%, while the segment's EBIT increased by 5.7%, reaching NIS 302 million (12.8% margin). Sales were supported by higher volume and improved mix in 9M-2025. The lower EBIT and EBIT margin in Q3-2025 vs. Q3-2024 were mainly due to increased marketing efforts, divestment of the Ultra Fresh activity as well as one-off expenses related to quality assurance and food safety, while the improvement in 9M-2025 EBIT was mainly a result of sales growth and productivity measures.





Fun & Indulgence (F&I) – Snacks and Confectionery segment sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 365 million, up 12.9%, while the segment's EBIT increased by 61.7% to NIS 15 million (4.0% margin). In 9M-2025 sales reached NIS 1.1 billion, up 11.0%, with break-even EBIT. Sales in Q3-2025 were supported mainly by higher prices and slightly higher volumes, while sales in 9M-2025 reflected higher prices and volumes. Both in Q3-2025 and in 9M-2025 EBIT was impacted by higher cocoa costs.

Excluding losses on cocoa derivative, as noted above, F&I EBIT would have totaled NIS 27 million (8.4% margin) in Q3-2024, NIS 49 million (4.6% margin) in 9M-2025 and NIS 84 million (8.8% margin) in 9M-2024.

Fun & Indulgence – Israel Coffee segment sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 221 million, down 0.2%, while the segment's EBIT increased by 4.3% to NIS 30 million (13.5% margin). Sales in 9M-2025 reached NIS 693 million, up 10.8%, y-o-y, with the segment's EBIT increasing by 11.5% to NIS 92 million (13.3% margin). Sales in Q3-2025 reflected the divestment of Coffee-to-Go and lower volumes. 9M-2025 sales reflected higher pricing and volumes. EBIT was supported by pricing, which partially offset higher green coffee costs.



Excluding losses on cocoa derivative, as noted above, F&I EBIT would have totaled NIS 27 million (8.4% margin) in Q3-2024, NIS 49 million (4.6% margin) in 9M-2025 and NIS 84 million (8.8% margin) in 9M-2024.



Fun & Indulgence – Israel Coffee segment sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 221 million, down 0.2%, while the segment's EBIT increased by 4.3% to NIS 30 million (13.5% margin). Sales in 9M-2025 reached NIS 693 million, up 10.8%, y-o-y, with the segment's EBIT increasing by 11.5% to NIS 92 million (13.3% margin). Sales in Q3-2025 reflected the divestment of Coffee-to-Go and lower volumes. 9M-2025 sales reflected higher pricing and volumes. EBIT was supported by pricing, which partially offset higher green coffee costs.

Strauss Coffee International

Strauss Coffee International sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 1.6 billion, up 30.0%, and EBIT increased by 139.8%, reaching NIS 163 million (9.9% margin). Sales in 9M-2025 reached NIS 4.6 billion, up 33.4%, EBIT increased by 91.3% to NIS 320 million (7.0% margin). Sales increased primarily due to higher pricing, while improving market share in most geographies. EBIT reflected higher pricing together with operational efficiencies.

Três Corações (JV in 50% terms) Q3-2025 sales reached NIS 1.1 billion, up 26.9%, while EBIT increased by 171.2% to NIS 129 million (11.3% margin). 9M-2025 sales reached NIS 3.3 billion, up 36.9%, y-o-y, while EBIT increased by 149.7% to NIS 247 million (7.5% margin). Sales increased primarily due to higher pricing and total volumes. EBIT reflected higher pricing together with operational efficiencies for the 9M-2025 period.

Central Eastern Europe (CEE) sales in Q3-2025 reached NIS 504 million, an increase of 38.1%, moderated by the impact of exchange rates. Sales in 9M-2025 reached NIS 1.3 billion, an increase of 32.5%. Sales were primarily supported by higher pricing and higher volumes mainly in Poland, where Strauss established #2 market position, leading the beans segment.

Strauss Water

Strauss Water Q3-2025 sales reached NIS 234 million, up 4.1%. EBIT was down 11.5% to NIS 23 million (9.8% margin). 9M-2025 sales were up 4.9% y-o-y, reaching NIS 658 million. EBIT was stable at NIS 75 million (11.4% margin). Sales were supported by higher install base and higher Israel & UK sales and improved mix. EBIT was impacted by lower net income in Haier Strauss Water, despite implementation of productivity initiatives.

Haier Strauss Water Q3-2025 sales (in 100% terms) reached NIS 216 million, up 1.6%, and reached net income of NIS 16 million, down 42.8%, y-o-y. 9M-2025 sales reached NIS 679 million, up 3.1%, and reached net income of NIS 67 million, down 16.7%. Sales increased 13.2% in Q3-2025 and 9.3% in 9M-2025 in local currency while net income was lower due to intense competition and efforts to preserve and expand market share through promotions, marketing and R&D to diversify the product portfolio.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides Non-GAAP operating results which include the results of jointly controlled entities as if they were proportionately consolidated. Strauss Group has a number of jointly controlled companies: the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil (a company jointly held by Strauss Group (50%) and by the São Miguel Group (50%) in Brazil), Strauss Frito-Lay Ltd. (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo Frito-Lay in Israel) and until the completion of the sale in December 2024, Sabra Dipping Company (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo in the U.S. and Canada)("Sabra"), and PepsiCo Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International(1) (a 50%/50% JV with PepsiCo outside the U.S. and Canada) ("Obela"). For more information on this sale, please refer to the Description of the Company's Business Report for 2024, section 11.1.

In addition, Non-GAAP figures exclude any share-based payments, mark to market of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, other expenses or income and taxes referring to these adjustments.

Company Management believes that these measures provide investors with transparency by helping to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to the Company's results of operations and financial position and comparability between current and prior periods. Management uses these measures to establish and monitor budgets and operational goals and to evaluate the performance of the Company. Please see the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Company's MD&A Report for a full reconciliation of the Company's GAAP to Non-GAAP results.

Table 4: Key financial data, based on the company's managerial (non-GAAP) reports(1): NIS million Q3-2025 Q3-2024 % Change % Change excl. FX

9M-2025 9M-2024 % Change % Change excl. FX Total Group Sales 3,277 2,991 9.6 % 13.2 %

9,340 8,334 12.1 % 16.4 % Gross Profit 960 911 5.3 % 8.0 %

2,609 2,626 -0.7 % 2.1 % Gross margin 29.3 % 30.5 %





27.9 % 31.5 %



EBIT 312 223 40.1 % 43.2 %

738 578 27.6 % 29.9 % EBIT margin 9.5 % 7.4 %





7.9 % 6.9 %



Net Income Attributed to shareholders 146 102 42.7 % 47.0 %

299 344 -13.2 % -11.4 % Net margin 4.4 % 3.4 %





3.2 % 4.1 %



EPS (NIS) 1.25 0.88 42.6 % N.M.

2.56 2.95 -13.2 % N.M. EBITDA 415 332 24.9 % 27.5 %

1,046 912 14.5 % 16.5 % EBITDA margin 12.6 % 11.1 %





11.2 % 10.9 %























Operating Cash Flow 367 60 511.7 % N.M.

71 -41 N.M. N.M. Capex, Net -122 -158 -22.8 % N.M.

-410 -454 -9.7 % N.M. Free Cash Flow 245 -98 N.M. N.M.

-339 -495 31.5 % N.M. Net debt 2,767 3,286 -15.8 % N.M.

2,767 3,286 -15.8 % N.M. Net debt / EBITDA 2.1 2.7





2.1 2.7





Table 5: Key financial data, based on the company's GAAP reports: NIS million Q3-2025 Q3-2024 % Change

9M-2025 9M-2024 % Change Total Group Sales 2,054 1,873 9.7 %

5,816 5,300 9.7 % Gross Profit 647 653 -0.9 %

1,842 1,801 2.3 % Gross margin 31.5 % 34.9 %



31.7 % 34.0 %

EBIT 268 216 23.5 %

641 484 32.3 % EBIT margin 13.0 % 11.6 %



11.0 % 9.1 %

Net Income Attributed to the Company's Shareholders 127 99 28.0 %

277 232 19.3 % Net margin 6.2 % 5.3 %



4.8 % 4.4 %

EPS (NIS) 1.09 0.85 28.2 %

2.38 1.99 19.6 % EBITDA 356 304 17.1 %

905 754 20.0 % EBITDA margin 17.3 % 16.2 %



15.6 % 14.2 %

















Operating Cash Flow 165 180 -8.3 %

92 339 -72.9 % Capex, Net -102 -132 -22.7 %

-277 -281 -1.4 % Free Cash Flow 63 48 31.3 %

-264 -34 676.5 % Net debt 2,349 2,551 -7.9 %

2,349 2,551 -7.9 % Net debt / EBITDA 2.1 2.5



2.1 2.5



[1] The data presented in this document are based on the company's Non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties; capital-based compensation; other net income/expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated otherwise.

[2] Q3-2025 and 9M-2025 results in this earnings release are presented in comparison to Q3-2024 and 9M-2024, respectively, unless otherwise stated.

[3] CEE – Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Russia

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.