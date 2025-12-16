SuperCom Expands into 15th New State with New Electronic Monitoring Contract in North Carolina

SuperCom continues its track record of displacing incumbent vendors and secures 16th new service provider partnership since mid-2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today a new electronic monitoring (EM) service provider contract in the state of North Carolina. This marks SuperCom's first contract for deployment of units in North Carolina and continues the company's nationwide expansion, now reaching 15 U.S states since mid-2024.

Per the agreement, SuperCom will serve as the primary EM technology partner for the North Carolina based provider. The deployment includes a transition of existing GPS tracking infrastructure to SuperCom's proprietary technology and software platform. The contract will follow a recurring revenue model based on active daily units. This contract is not related to procurement vehicle contract awarded to SuperCom by the North Carolina Sheriff's Association earlier this year.

The decision by the North Carolina service provider follows a competitive evaluation of available solutions and reflects continued demand for SuperCom's advanced EM solutions among regional providers seeking to modernize and enhance their programs. This win further strengthens SuperCom's track record of displacing incumbent vendors and highlights the increasing adoption of its next-generation technology among public safety agencies natiowide.

"Our entry into North Carolina represents another meaningful step in our U.S. expansion strategy through our growing network of trusted service providers and direct agency customers," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This win reflects the continued momentum we're building across the U.S., with 16 service provider contracts signed and 15 new states entered since mid-2024. These wins demonstrate our ability to displace incumbents, ramp quickly, and establish a durable presence in new geographies."

"With record net income of $6 million and EBITDA margin exceeding 35% through the first nine months of 2025, we maintain the operational and financial strength to support continued expansion. We remain well-positioned and poised to scale nationally while delivering long-term value for all stakeholders," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

