SuperCom Wins First State-Level Department of Corrections Contract in the United States, Marking Major Milestone in Nationwide Expansion

Together with Strategic Partner Awarded State-Level Contract in Arizona State and Displaces Incumbent Vendor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured its first-ever state-level Department of Corrections (DOC) contract in the United States through a strategic partnership signed earlier this year. The new contract, awarded under Arizona's statewide Behavioral Health services, includes the deployment of SuperCom's GPS-based electronic monitoring technology as part of a broader suite of rehabilitative and supervision services. Implementation is expected to begin in January 2026.

This award marks a significant milestone in SuperCom's U.S. expansion strategy. After initially entering the market through regional service providers and county-level agencies, SuperCom has now progressed to securing a contract at the DOC and state-agency level, a tier known for higher barriers to entry, larger program volumes, rigorous vendor evaluation, and more predictable long-term revenue structures.

A key factor in winning this statewide opportunity was SuperCom's partnership with a leading Arizona-based service provider, with whom SuperCom signed a formal partnership agreement earlier this year. Leveraging the partner's strong track record within the state, the two organizations won the competitive RFP process together and displaced the incumbent vendor, positioning SuperCom's PureSecurity technology at the U.S. DOC level. This contract is expected to serve as a strategic reference point that can support SuperCom's pursuit of state-level opportunities across the United States.

"Securing our first state-level DOC contract in the United States is a meaningful achievement and an important validation of the strategy we put in motion over the past year," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We began by working with regional partners and smaller county agencies, demonstrating strong execution and rapidly building trust. Now we are seeing that strategy mature, with SuperCom being selected at the state-agency level as our credibility continues to grow across the U.S. market."

"We've seen a similar path in our European expansion where we started off with projects under $1 million projects in Latvia and Lithuania and over time progressed to much larger ones such as the over $33 million project in Romania. This award also showcases how our partnership model can help unlock state-level opportunities. By collaborating with a strong local partner that already had a proven track record in Arizona, we were able to jointly win a statewide RFP and displace an incumbent vendor. We believe this win will resonate far beyond Arizona as other states evaluate modern alternatives for their public safety and rehabilitation programs."

"With record net income of $6 million and gross margins above 60 percent for the first 9 months of this year, along with a strong balance sheet, we have the financial foundation and operational capacity to support larger state-level programs across the country," said Trabelsi. "This milestone contract reflects how our strategy is maturing, and we are well-positioned to continue expanding into new states while delivering measurable value to the agencies we serve."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

