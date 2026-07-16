SuperCom Receives New Orders Valued at Over $3.0 Million From a European Country's Ministry of Justice

Orders to be Delivered by End of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced the receipt of new orders from a European country's Ministry of Justice, an existing customer of SuperCom. The orders are for SuperCom's Domestic Violence Monitoring devices and are valued at over $3.0 million in total. Delivery is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with this existing European government customer, extending our successful partnership and reinforcing the shared commitment to the country's National Electronic Monitoring (EM) Project," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President & CEO of SuperCom. "It is a testament to the excellence of our products and technology, our unwavering commitment to project execution, and the trust our long-standing clients place in SuperCom."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-in-class electronic monitoring platform offering advanced GPS and RF tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, secure communications, extensive historical data, seamless third-party system integration, and ultra-lightweight tracking devices with proprietary energy efficiency algorithms designed for long battery life and high operational reliability. The platform supports a broad range of public safety programs, including community supervision, domestic violence prevention, rehabilitation initiatives, and alternative-to-incarceration programs.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom