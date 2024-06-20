SuperCom Receives Orders Valued Over $3 Million from European Governments to be Delivered in Q3 of 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce the receipt of orders from European governments valued at over $3 million. These orders are expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with European governments through our innovative public safety products and solutions. These additional orders, coming shortly after $5 million new orders received less than two months ago from European governments, underscores the excellence of our technology and the trust our clients place in SuperCom," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President & CEO of SuperCom.

"The new orders strengthen our position as a global leader in electronic monitoring solutions for public safety. Our recent successes in securing substantial orders from European governments reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients. SuperCom remains dedicated to ensuring successful project execution and fostering lasting partnerships with governments worldwide," Ordan concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is an end-to-end electronic monitoring solution with state-of-the-art GPS tracking, communication, monitoring technologies, and a secure software platform providing real-time tracking and reporting. The system was designed specifically to meet the needs of correctional facilities and law enforcement agencies, providing them with the tools they need to manage offenders effectively and ensure public safety.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

