SuperCom to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

SuperCom

03 Nov, 2025, 15:30 IST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free: 888-506-0062
Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853
International: 973-528-0011
Access Code: SuperCom
Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2259/53136

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom IR Contact:
 [email protected]

