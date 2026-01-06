SuperCom Wins National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Western European Country

Marks 10th nation to adopt SuperCom's domestic violence solution;

Win displaces the incumbent national EM technology provider

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it has secured a national electronic monitoring (EM) contract in a Western European Country, further strengthening its position in Europe. This win marks the expansion of SuperCom's proprietary domestic violence (DV) solutions to a tenth nation globally.

SuperCom secured this opportunity through a partnership with a leading local service provider that currently operates and manages electronic monitoring programs nationwide. The contract serves multiple national government agencies and covers a range of public safety programs, including domestic violence monitoring, GPS tracking of offenders, and home detention monitoring.

SuperCom is expected to replace the incumbent EM technology provider within existing national programs and support the launch of new EM initiatives. The partner has indicated plans to transition its entire EM program portfolio to SuperCom's proprietary solutions.

The project is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026 and includes the purchase of monitoring devices and ongoing monthly service fees. While structured as a multi-year framework with a term of at least three years, the project also provides for expansion opportunities as additional programs and monitoring needs are introduced.

"We are pleased to secure a new national electronic monitoring contract in a Western European country," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Being selected to support multiple national public safety agencies in a new country is a powerful validation of our technology and execution capabilities. It represents a strategic milestone that demonstrates how our PureSecurity Suite meets the highest standards for modern, large-scale public safety programs."

"This engagement also marks the 10th nation globally to adopt SuperCom's proprietary domestic violence monitoring solutions, reinforcing our positioning in this critical area of public safety. This win builds on our strong international momentum, including over 16 national EM project wins across Europe in recent years and more than 35 new contract wins in the U.S. since mid-2024," Trabelsi added. "Our experience in Europe consistently shows that initial national projects are often just the beginning, expanding over time into additional projects and broader deployments. While this new contract already spans multiple programs at the onset, we are also excited about the additional opportunities our technology can help unlock as needs evolve."

"With a strong network of partners, a robust recurring revenue model, and record financial performance including $6.0 million in net income and over 35% EBITDA margins through the first nine months of 2025, we are well-positioned to support long-term growth and continued expansion across both existing and new markets," Trabelsi concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring platform offering a comprehensive set of features, including advanced GPS and RF tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, multi-factor biometrics, secure communications, extensive historical data, seamless third-party system integration, and an ultra-lightweight ankle-bracelet with proprietary energy efficiency algorithms for long battery life. Its modular architecture supports a wide range of use cases, including domestic violence prevention, community supervision, and rehabilitation programs.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SuperCom