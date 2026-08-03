SuperCom Wins 2nd New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Ohio, Displacing Incumbent of More Than a Decade

County Selects SuperCom's PureOne GPS Over Competitor's Technology

Continues U.S. Expansion, With More Than 45 New Contracts Secured Since Mid-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new county-level electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of Ohio. This new contract is SuperCom's second in the state since mid-2024 and fully displaces the county's incumbent technology provider of more than 10 years.

The contract was awarded to SuperCom following a multi-week live-unit demonstration where the Company exhibited the strength of its PureOne GPS technology. Citing a desire for increased accountability in its EM program, the county selected SuperCom's PureOne GPS technology to modernize its radio frequency (RF) platform. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units. Training and deployment for this project is expected to begin by September 2026.

"The new contract in Ohio validates our continued investment in research and development," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "The contract demonstrates our ability to support agencies as they advance their electronic monitoring programs. Our combination of proprietary technology, responsive customer support, and extensive implementation experience helps government agencies transition to next-generation electronic monitoring solutions. We believe this trend represents a meaningful long-term opportunity as correctional agencies continue to enhance their monitoring technology infrastructure."

"We have now secured more than 45 new contracts in the U.S. since mid-2024. Internationally, we have accumulated more than 20 national project wins across Europe," Trabelsi added. "With trailing Q1 2026 twelve-month EBITDA of $10.3 million and a strong balance sheet, we maintain the financial and operational foundation to support our continued expansion across both the U.S. and Europe."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

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SOURCE SuperCom