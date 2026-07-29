SuperCom Wins 6th New Electronic Monitoring Contract in New York, Displacing Incumbent Provider

Direct County Win Continuing SuperCom's 100% New York State Opportunity Conversion Rate in 2026

SuperCom Also Achieved a 100% Submitted RFP Win Rate in Europe in 2026

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new county-level electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of New York. The win marks SuperCom's 6th new contract in New York since mid-2024 and represents a full displacement of the county's incumbent service provider of more than four years.

The county selected SuperCom following a multi-week evaluation in which live units from the PureSecurity Suite were deployed under field conditions. Moving from a third-party service provider to a direct agreement with SuperCom, the county cited the platform's field performance and reference feedback on support quality from existing SuperCom customers. Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its PureOne solution to support the county's electronic monitoring program. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, with deployment expected by September 2026.

"We are proud to continue our 100% opportunity conversion rate with this new win in New York State," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This new contract demonstrates New York State's continued adoption of SuperCom's solutions and builds on our 100% submitted RFP win rate in Europe this year. Our consistent wins across multiple regions reflect SuperCom's growing global recognition and the increasing demand for our solutions. "

"This new county in New York adds to our growing U.S. contract count, with over 40 new contracts secured since mid-2024. Internationally, we accumulated over 20 national project wins across Europe," Trabelsi added. "The combination of county contracts in the U.S. and larger-scale national deployments across Europe continues to broaden and diversify our revenue base. We have the financial and operational foundation to support continued expansion across both the U.S. and Europe while advancing our mission to enhance public safety worldwide," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom