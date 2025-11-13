SysAid Announces General Availability of License Manager, Empowering IT Teams with Complete Control and Visibility Over Software Usage

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of AI-first Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions, today announced the general availability of License Manager. This new capability unifies license tracking and management within SysAid's ITSM platform.

License Manager gives IT teams centralized control over software usage across their organization, replacing manual spreadsheet tracking. It provides comprehensive visibility into all SaaS and software licenses, including unsanctioned usage, and surfaces key usage insights, identifying cost-saving opportunities from a single hub.

Addressing critical challenges in software management

As an AI-first solution, SysAid's License Manager automates what has long been a manual and complex process. Its advanced AI capabilities handle the heavy lifting, scanning contracts, enriching data, and analyzing usage to provide IT teams with critical visibility, stronger compliance, and greater cost efficiency with far less effort. The need for such clarity is underscored by industry data. Recent industry research suggests that roughly a quarter of SaaS licenses go unused, and that most organizations have visibility into only a fraction of the applications in use across their teams.

Key use cases include:

Automatically discover SaaS applications: Identify all applications in use across the organization via IDP integration, maintaining an accurate inventory without manual effort.

Identify all applications in use across the organization via IDP integration, maintaining an accurate inventory without manual effort. Track license utilization: Compare purchased licenses to active users to identify under- or over-utilization.

Compare purchased licenses to active users to identify under- or over-utilization. Optimize costs and renewals: Reallocate unused licenses, reduce waste, and negotiate renewals using precise, usage-based data.

Reallocate unused licenses, reduce waste, and negotiate renewals using precise, usage-based data. Ensure compliance and governance: Detect overuse, monitor certification requirements, and reduce risk exposure from shadow IT.

Early adopters are already seeing results. "We went live and by the end of the day, we had all of our IT contracts in the system," said Clifford DuPuy, Director of Information Technology, Grand Traverse County. "It's incredible to have all information with upcoming renewals in one location. We need this for the entire county."

"In a time when CIOs rank budgeting and cost management as their top priority, License Manager helps IT leaders regain visibility, efficiency, and control," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "Combined with AI-first ITSM capabilities, SysAid provides IT teams with both intelligent automation and cost optimization tools to eliminate blind spots and deliver measurable business impact."

Integrated directly within SysAid, License Manager unifies IT operations, enabling teams to enhance workflow efficiency, improve budget control, and strengthen their role as a trusted source of truth for all IT-related matters.



Availability

License Manager is now generally available to all SysAid customers. Through the end of 2025, SysAid is offering a special Early Adopter promotion for both new and existing customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit our website.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. Built on a robust ITSM platform, SysAid's Agentic AI adds a powerful operational layer to IT, automating repetitive tasks and freeing teams from reactive work. AI Agents take the first action, so IT pros intervene only when truly needed—enabling focus on optimization, innovation, and strategic challenges. Organizations can go live in weeks with rapid onboarding and no heavy migrations. SysAid's AI is purpose-built for IT, delivering security and governance by design, along with award-winning support to ensure long-term success.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, visit www.sysaid.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707440/SysAid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SysAid