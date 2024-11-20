SysAid Recognized as one of the Emerging Leaders in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Report Technologies

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Emerging Leaders in the Gartner® report for AI Knowledge Management Apps/General Productivity.

According to the report, "Emerging Leaders typically possess visibility within the market as well as both strong features and future potential. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a fast-moving and evolving market. Emerging Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other more specialized segments."

"In a crowded marketplace, businesses need a partner they can trust to leverage AI effectively to achieve their goals and drive meaningful results," said Avi Kedmi, SysAid CEO. "We believe that this recognition underscores our mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people, reaffirming our dedication to driving innovation and productivity for the organizations we serve."

SysAid Copilot, a comprehensive set of generative AI capabilities, transforms the service experience by empowering agents to resolve issues effortlessly with structured tickets and accessible knowledge. Simultaneously, it enhances user satisfaction by delivering a consumer-grade conversational experience, enabling employees and clients to find answers independently, reducing support dependency, and boosting overall productivity.

To us SysAid's inclusion as one of the Emerging Leaders affirms its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking transformative ITSM solutions that align with today's and tomorrow's business needs.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies (14 November, 2024), By Generative AI Team

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940298/SysAid_v2_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SysAid