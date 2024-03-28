SysAid Strengthens Executive Team with Strategic Appointments: Paul Snelson as Senior Vice President of Sales and Nitai Fine as Vice President of Product

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions, announces the appointment of 2 new members to its executive leadership team. Paul Snelson assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Sales, while Nitai Fine joins as Vice President of Product. These strategic appointments signal SysAid's commitment to driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and accelerating business growth.

Paul Snelson brings over 25 years of experience driving revenue growth and nurturing high-performance sales teams in the B2B SaaS and high-growth sectors. At Salesforce, Paul drove over $34 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV), while spearheading the SMB business for the Northeastern United States. His impressive track record also includes additional accomplishments, such as achieving over 20% year-over-year growth at Meal Ticket and increasing revenue by 15x at TouchBistro.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Paul will leverage his extensive experience and industry knowledge to guide SysAid's acquisition strategies, capitalize on market opportunities, and drive business growth.

Nitai Fine brings a wealth of experience in technology and a proven ability to leverage AI to solve real-world challenges. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in SysAid's journey towards pushing the boundaries of product innovation. With a strategic vision, analytical precision, and a dedication to user-centric design, Nitai is poised to propel SysAid to new heights in the realm of generative AI.

Before joining SysAid, Nitai's tenure in the tech sector spanned diverse positions in which he focused on enterprise SaaS B2B products, B2B applications targeting mid-market to enhance loyalty and revenue, and B2B2C medical applications leveraging AI for preventive care.

His focus on collaboration and agile methodologies highlight a commitment to excellence and ongoing innovation, making him a valuable addition to SysAid's executive team.

Nitai holds an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship from Tel Aviv University, as well as a B.A. in Information Systems Management from Ben-Gurion University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nitai Fine and Paul Snelson to the SysAid team," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "Their combined expertise, leadership, and passion for innovation will be instrumental in propelling SysAid forward, as we continue to deliver best-in-class AI-driven ITSM to our customers worldwide."

"These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in SysAid's journey, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and innovation," affirmed Haim Shani, Chairman of the Board. "With the launch of SysAid Copilot in Q1 this year, SysAid's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI for ITSM is stronger than ever, fueling momentum and driving continued growth and success in the rapidly evolving landscape of IT service management."

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations, with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

