SysAid Welcomes Softchoice as Partner to Deliver AI-Powered ITSM Solutions to Its Customers

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Softchoice, a globally recognized technology solutions provider. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in delivering AI-powered service management solutions to customers worldwide.

SysAid Copilot, a comprehensive set of generative AI capabilities, transforms the service experience by empowering agents to resolve issues effortlessly with structured tickets and accessible knowledge. Simultaneously, it enhances user satisfaction by delivering a consumer-grade conversational experience, enabling employees and clients to find answers independently, reducing support dependency, and boosting overall productivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with SysAid to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to transform their service management capabilities," said Tim Taylor, VP, Public Sector, North America. "As our public sector customers adopt agile and innovative approaches to managing their technology estates, we're excited to grow this partnership. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enhancing IT operations and delivering exceptional digital workplace experiences. Together, we are equipping our clients to stay agile, innovative, and efficient in an increasingly competitive landscape."

"We are excited to welcome Softchoice into the SysAid partner ecosystem," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "This partnership allows us to accelerate AI adoption and further expand our footprint, bringing next-generation service management solutions to a broader global audience. With Softchoice's extensive expertise and client reach, we are confident in our collective ability to empower organizations, unlock productivity, and scale innovation as part of SysAid's growth strategy."

About Softchoice

Softchoice equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, while enabling people to feel engaged, connected, and creative at work. By delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by an advanced software asset management methodology, Softchoice creates lasting value and drives business-driven innovation. Its customer success framework helps optimize IT spending while fostering improved technology utilization. Softchoice is recognized as a certified Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States and is proud of its welcoming, diverse, and high-performing team.

About SysAid

SysAid's mission is to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

