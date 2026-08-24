Tailor Brands Wins Multiple 2026 Industry Awards for AI, Compliance, and Customer Service Excellence

Tailor Brands helps first-time owners go from idea to running a business. Customers tell the platform what they want to build, and its AI determines what's needed, from forming an LLC to staying compliant across all 50 states, managing taxes, and getting paid, all backed by real-world infrastructure including registered agents, business addresses, mail-handling offices, and direct connections to every Secretary of State and the IRS. Founded in 2015, Tailor Brands has helped millions of people start a business and today supports roughly 2% of all new companies formed in the U.S. every year.

The International Business Awards, produced by the Stevie Awards, are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide, public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 IBAs received entries from organizations in 82 nations and territories.

Two of Tailor Brands' five awards recognize its compliance work specifically: the Gold Stevie for Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution, and the AI Compliance Solution of the Year award from the AI Breakthrough Awards. Since 2024, Tailor Brands has built out AI-native compliance infrastructure that connects directly to state agencies, the IRS, and more than 3,000 U.S. counties, so filing obligations, registered agent requirements, and deadlines are monitored in one system instead of tracked across multiple agencies. Government correspondence received on a customer's behalf is automatically scanned, categorized, and prioritized by urgency. Much of this runs through Navi, the company's AI co-founder launched in September 2025, which helps business owners choose the right entity type, handles paperwork across all 50 states, and answers questions about filings, deadlines, and compliance status in real time. In January 2026, Tailor Brands extended that same infrastructure to other platforms through Tailor Embedded, a white-label API that lets other companies build LLC formation, EIN filing, and compliance tools directly into their own products.

The two Silver Stevies, Customer Service Innovation of the Year and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, recognize a shift Tailor Brands made starting in 2024: from responding to customer problems after they happened to preventing them in the first place. The company's AI self-service assistant now resolves 84% of customer conversations without escalation to a human agent. First response times have improved 28%. 96% of customers rated their experience 4 or 5 stars, and Tailor Brands maintains a 4.8-out-of-5 rating across more than 16,000 verified Trustpilot reviews.

"These awards are a huge validation of what our team has built," said Yali Saar, CEO and founder of Tailor Brands. "I'm proud of everyone at Tailor Brands who harnessed AI to make even the toughest parts of building a business into something that can be fun. Our goal is simple: help business owners start their business, manage it, and start earning with ease."

About Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is the world's first AI-powered business-builder platform, dedicated to helping people become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and securing a registered agent, to managing business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI-powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping people shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

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SOURCE Tailor Brands