TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 35%, Increases Net Income by 33% and Adjusted EBITDA by 70% for the Third Quarter of 2024

Company Delivers 8th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues

Company will host a webcast to review its financial results and provide a business update

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3'24).

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024:

Revenues increased by 35.2% to $40.5 million in Q3'24 vs. $29.9 million for Q3'23. Year-to-date revenues increased by 36% to $111.1 million compared to $82.0 million for the same period last year.





to in Q3'24 vs. for Q3'23. Year-to-date revenues increased by 36% to compared to for the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 45.9% to $8.5 million (21% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3'24 compared to $5.8 million (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) for Q3'23. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 51.8% to $23.5 million (21.2% as a percentage of revenues) vs. $15.5 million (18.9% as a percentage of revenues) for the same period last year.





to (21% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3'24 compared to (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) for Q3'23. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 51.8% to (21.2% as a percentage of revenues) vs. (18.9% as a percentage of revenues) for the same period last year. Net lncome increased by 33% to $2.9 million , or $0 . 2 6 per diluted share in Q3'24, compared with net income of $2.2 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q3'23. For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024 , net income increased by 77% to $7.6 million , or $0 . 6 9 per diluted share compared with a net income of $4.3 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 .





to , or . 6 per diluted share in Q3'24, compared with net income of , or per diluted share, in Q3'23. For the nine-month period that ended on , net income increased by 77% to , or . 9 per diluted share compared with a net income of , or per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on . Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to $ 5.1 million in Q3'24 compared with $3.0 million in Q3'23. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024 , increased by 70 % to $ 13.1 million compared with $7.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 .





to $ million in Q3'24 compared with in Q3'23. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on , increased by % to $ million compared with in the nine-month period that ended on . Cash flow from operations in Q3'24 was positive $2.8 million compared to negative ($3.7) million in Q3'23. For the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2024 , cash flow from operations was negative ($4.9) million compared to positive $0.5 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 .





in Q3'24 was positive compared to negative in Q3'23. For the nine-month period ended on , cash flow from operations was negative compared to positive in the nine-month period that ended on . During Q3 2024 the Company raised $9.9 million in shares from the capital markets.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented, "TAT delivered record revenue and profitability in the third quarter as we executed on long-term agreements and onboarded new customers. Our increased scale, continued operational efficiency and a 160 basis point expansion of our gross margins enabled an 33% improvement in net income and a 70% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."

"As we look towards next year, we see the demand for our products and services continues to grow, as our orders and LTA backlog increased to $423 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "Supply of parts for APUs and landing gears continues to be challenging. We are preparing ourselves with a higher level of parts inventory in order to be able to better support our customers. We are also very focused on internal processes improvements that will yield with improved profitability and a better turnaround time and on-time delivery for the benefit of our customers. We continue being positive of the outcome into 2025."

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host a webcast to review its financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday November 19, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at https://shorturl.at/jHNWV or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website:

www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:

Mr. Eran Yunger

Director of IR

[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)









September 30,

December 31, 2024

2023

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,570

$15,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $345 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively 29,693

20,009 Restricted deposit -

661 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 7,269

6,397 Inventory 61,875

51,280







Total current assets 107,407

94,326







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted deposit 298

302 Investment in affiliates 2,890

2,168 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 652

664 Deferred income taxes 1,085

994 Intangible assets, net 1,620

1,823 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,108

42,554 Operating lease right of use assets 2,627

2,746







Total non-current assets 50,280

51,251 Total assets $ 157,687

$145,577







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans $ 2,089

$2,200 Short term loans 2,623

12,138 Accounts payable 12,904

9,988 Accrued expenses and other 16,617

13,952 Operating lease liabilities 1,127

1,033







Total current liabilities 35,360

39,311







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 11,383

12,886 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 953

1,000 Operating lease liabilities 1,489

1,697







Total non-current liabilities 13,825

15,583







Total liabilities $49,185

$54,894







EQUITY:





Share capital -

3,140 Translation reserves 121

- Additional paid-in capital 89,608

76,335 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income -

27 Retained earnings 20,861

13,269 Total shareholders' equity 108,502

90,683







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $157,687

$145,577









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2024 2023

2024

2023

2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

















Revenues:















Products $ 12,164 $ 10,003

$ 35,831

$ 25,461

$35,241 Services 28,295 19,932

75,241

56,496

78,553

40,459 29,935

111,072

81,957

113,794

















Cost of revenue, net:















Products 8,535 7,550

25,194

19,372

30,517 Services 23,443 16,571

62,347

47,086

60,809

31,978 24,121

87,541

66,458

91,326 Gross Profit 8,481 5,814

23,531

15,499

22,468

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net 326 194

946

450

715 Selling and marketing, net 1,994 1,350

5,647

3,807

5,523 General and administrative, net 2,715 2,547

8,940

7,482

10,588 Other income - (37)

(390)

(478)

(433)

5,035 4,054

15,143

11,261

16,393

















Operating income 3,446 1,760

8,388

4,238

6,075

















Interest expenses (420) (408)

(1,183)

(1,214)

(1,683) Other financial income (expenses), Net (315) 283

(308)

433

353 Income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 2,711 1,635

6,897

3,457

4,745

















Taxes on income (tax benefit) 15 (390)

(94)

(479)

576

















Income before share of equity investment 2,696 2,025

6,991

3,936

4,169

















Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies 169 126

601

347

503



































Net Income $ 2,865 $ 2,151

$ 7,592

$ 4,283

$4,672

















Basic and diluted income per share

































Net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.24

$ 0.73

$ 0.48

$ 0.52 Net income per diluted shares $ 0.26 $ 0.24

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.51 Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic 10,609,867 8,929,332

10,462,012

8,929,332

8,961,689 Diluted 10,829,749 9,134,476

11,055,263

9,134,476

9,084,022



















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)













































Net income $ 2,865

$ 2,151

$ 7,592

$ 4,283

$4,672 Other comprehensive income (loss), net

















Change in foreign currency translation Adjustments (43)

-

121

-

- Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivatives -

(24)

(27)

2

53



















Total comprehensive income $ 2,822

$2,149

$ 7,686

$4,285

$4,725





















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)



Share capital







Accumulated















Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Translation reserves other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$ 2,842

$ 66,245

- $ (26)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,597 $ 75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-



53

-

4,672 4,725

Exercise of option

32,466

8

157



-

-

- 165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141

1,158,600

290

9,774



-

-

- 10,064

Share based compensation

-

-

159



-

-

- 159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

10,377,085

$ 3,140

$ 76,335

- $ 27

$ (2,088)

$ 13,269 $ 90,683

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive profit













121 (27)

-

7,592 7,686

Exercise of option

84,006

12

(12)

- -

-

- -

Cancel of shares per value





(3,152)

3,152

- -

-

- -

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $152

673,340

-

9,923

- -

-

- 9,923

Share based compensation

-

-

210











- 210

BALANCE AT SEP 30, 2024 (unaudited)

11,134,431

-

$ 89,608

$ 121 -

$ (2,088)

$ 20,861 $ 108,502







































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024 2023

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

$2,865

$2,151

$7,592 $ 4,283

$ 4,672



















Depreciation and amortization

1,514

1,099

4,319 3,040

4,710 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

-

22 -

(9) Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(8)

22

12 119

116 Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability

4

(1)

5 (7)

22 Non cash finance (income) expenses

217

(254)

(271) (502)

(172) Decrease in provision for restructuring expenses

-

(15)

(63) (105)

(126) Change in allowance for credit losses

(40)

(83)

- (88)

(182) Share in results of affiliated Company

(170)

(126)

(601) (347)

(503) Share based compensation

21

8

210 129

159 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(45)

(28)

(47) (155)

(148) Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

(43)

(355) (529)

(530) Deferred income taxes, net

12

(388)

(91) (464)

235 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Increase in trade accounts receivable

(3,456)

(4,051)

(9,706) (2,927)

(4,205) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

(547)

(23)

(872) 1,416

(341) Increase in inventory

(5,112)

(4,450)

(10,655) (4,734)

(5,400) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

3,825

480

2,916 (1,675)

(245) Increase in accrued expenses and other

3,710

1,976

2,728 3,039

4,202 Net cash used in operating activities

$ 2,790

$(3,726)

$(4,857) $493

$ 2,255



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

37

1,306 1,972

2,002 Purchase of property and equipment

(1,621)

(569)

(3,588) (3,024)

(5,102) Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

- -

(479) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$(1,621)

$(532)

$(2,282) $(1,052)

$(3,579)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Repayments of long-term loans

(504)

(461)

(1,454) (1,307)

(1,701) Net change in short term credit from banks

(10,072)

1,000

(9,404) 1,000

1,000 Proceeds from long-term loans received

-

249

- 249

712 Issuance of common shares

-

-

12 -

- Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

9,923

-

9,923 -

10,064 Exercise of options

-

-

(12) 165

165 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

$(653)

$788

$(935) $107

$10,240



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash

516

(3,470)

(8,074) (452)

8,916 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,352

11,044

16,942 8,026

8,026 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$8,868

$7,574

$8,868 $7,574

$16,942



















SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:





































Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

228

-

818 -

1345 Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment

-

-

60 -

68 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





































Interest paid

(437)

(373)

(1,289) (1.071)

(1,438)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2024

2023 2024 2023 2023













Net income (loss) $2,865

$2,151 $7,592 $4,283 $4,672 Adjustments:











Share in results and sale of equity











investment of affiliated companies (169)

(126) (601) (347) (503) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 15

(390) (94) (480) 576 Financial expenses (income), net 735

125 1,491 781 1,330 Depreciation and amortization 1,565

1,240 4,463 3,381 4,902 Share based compensation 112

9 299 129 159 Adjusted EBITDA $5,123

$ 3,009 $ 13,150 $ 7,747 $ 11,136















SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair

Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Date: November 18, 2024

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.