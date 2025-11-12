TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TAT Technologies Ltd.

12 Nov, 2025, 23:38 IST

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company") a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025:

  • Revenues increased by 14.3% to $46.2 million compared to $40.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months of 2025 revenues increased by 18.4% to $131.5 million compared to $111.1 million in the nine months of 2024.

  • Gross profit increased by 36.8% to $11.6 million (25.1% of revenues) compared to $8.5 million (21.0% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months of 2025 gross profit increased by 37.6% to $32.4 million (24.6% of revenues) compared to $23.5 million (21.2% of revenues) in the nine months of 2024.

  • Operating Income increased by 52.6% to $5.3 million (11.4% of revenues) compared to $3.4 million (8.5% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months of 2025 operating income increased by 65.3% to $13.9 million (10.5% of revenues) compared to $8.4 million (7.6% of revenues) in the nine months of 2024.

  • Net Income increased by 69.0% to $4.8 million compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months of 2025 net income increased by 59.3% to $12.1 million compared to $7.6 million in the nine months of 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 34.4% to $6.8 million (14.6% of revenues) compared to $5.0 million (12.4% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2025 increased by 42.2% to $18.6 million (14.1% of revenues) compared to $13.1 million (11.8% of revenues) in the nine months of 2024.

  • Cash flow provided by operating activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $7.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively, compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $2.7 million and cash flows used in operating activities of $(4.8) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "TAT Technologies continues to deliver organic growth that exceeds the broader MRO market, reflecting the diversification and depth of our business model. Growth this quarter was broad-based, with APU activity rebounding following the softness seen earlier in the spring and incremental contributions from landing gear maintenance. We have positioned the Company as a trusted partner to carriers by addressing underserved parts of the market. Our agility and responsiveness are valued by our customers and continue to translate incremental growth opportunities."

"Our performance increasingly reflects the company's earnings power, as incremental growth is translating into meaningful operating leverage and cash flow conversion," continued Mr. Zamir. "Gross margin expanded by 410 basis points, driven by higher margin revenue streams, and disciplined operational management enabled us to grow net income by 69% and Adjusted EBITDA by 34%. Combined with improved working capital efficiency, we generated $7.5 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter, and on a year-to-date basis, $20.4 million in incremental revenue has translated to more than $14 million in incremental cash from operations."

Mr. Zamir continued, "TAT now operates from a position of strength with sustainable profitability, strong cash generation, and a balance sheet that includes more than $47 million in cash and over $94 million in working capital. With this foundation, we are beginning to actively explore accretive opportunities to compliment and expand our capabilities and scale. Organically, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth and drive continued margins expansion through 2026 and beyond."

TAT Technologies will host a webcast to review the quarterly results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the link below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA.  The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and/or this report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD . AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 


U.S dollars in thousands








September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$   47,094


$       7,129


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $321

   and $400 as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 

33,330


29,697


Inventory

78,171


68,540


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,301


7,848







Total current assets

164,896


113,214







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Property, plant and equipment, net

46,172


41,576


Operating lease right of use assets

5,363


2,282


Intangible assets, net

1,528


1,553


Investment in affiliates

4,460


2,901


Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

736


654


Deferred income taxes

683


877


Restricted deposit

297


305







Total non-current assets

59,239


50,148


Total assets

$  224,135


$    163,362









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans

$     2,151


$        2,083


Short-term loans

-


4,350


Accounts payable

16,898


12,158


Accrued expenses and other

16,709


18,594


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

1,358


939







Total current liabilities

37,116


38,124







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





    Long-term loans

9,884


10,938


Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,109


986


Deferred tax liabilities

1,272


-


Operating lease liabilities

4,066


1,345







 Total non-current liabilities

16,331


13,269







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 4)

-


-


Total liabilities

53,447


51,393







TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands 








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value at September 30, 2025 and at
December 31, 2024, respectively

Authorized: 15,000,000 shares at September 30, 2025 and
13,000,000 at December 31, 2024; Issued: 13,225,110 and
11,214,831 shares at September 30, 2025 and at December 31,
2024, respectively; Outstanding: 12,950,637 and 10,940,358
shares at September 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024,
respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

135,745


89,697

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

499


(76)

Retained earnings

36,532


24,436

Total shareholders' equity

170,688


111,969





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   224,135


$     163,362





TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended
   September 30, 


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 


2025


2024


2025


2024









Revenues:








Products

$12,617


$12,164


$37,804


$35,831

Services

33,618


28,295


93,677


75,241


46,235


40,459


131,481


111,072









Cost of goods:








Products

9,170


8,535


26,613


25,194

Services

25,464


23,443


72,488


62,347


34,634


31,978


99,101


87,541

Gross profit

11,601


8,481


32,380


23,531









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

323


326


887


946

Selling and marketing

1,993


1,994


6,106


5,647

General and administrative

4,025


2,715


11,522


8,940

Other income

-


-


-


(390)


6,341


5,035


18,515


15,143

Operating income

5,260


3,446


13,865


8,388









Interest expenses

(176)


(420)


(835)


(1,183)

Other financial income (expenses), net

206


(315)


(293)


(308)

Income before taxes on income (taxes benefit)

5,290


2,711


12,737


6,897









Provision for taxes on income (taxes benefit)

821


15


1,624


(94)

Profit before share of equity investment

4,469


2,696


11,113


6,991









Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

372


169


983


601

Net income

$4,841


$2,865


$12,096


$7,592









TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD . AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

U.S dollars in thousands, except share and per share data 









Earnings per share








Basic

$  0.37


$  0.27


$ 1.03


$ 0.73

Diluted

$  0.37


$  0.26


$1.02


$ 0.69









Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

12,911,050


10,609,867


11,776,747


10,462,012

Diluted

13,078,467


10,829,749


11,904,044


11,055,263









TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD . AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands 


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net income

$4,841


$2,865


$12,096


$ 7,592

Other comprehensive income (loss), net








Net unrealized losses from derivatives

-


-


-


(27)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(102)


(43)


575


121

        Total comprehensive income

$4,739


$2,822


$12,671


$ 7,686

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 

U.S dollars in thousands, except share data




Share capital




Accumulated









Number of shares issued


Amount


Additional paid-in capital


other comprehensive income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings


Total equity
















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3


10,377,085


$3,140


$76,335


$ 27


$(2,088)


$13,269


$90,683

CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER
30, 202 4 :















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


94


-


7,592


7,686

Exercise of option


84,006


12


(12)


-


-


-


-

Cancellation of par value


-


(3,152)


3,152


-


-


-


-

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
$152


673,340


-


9,923


-


-


-


9,923

Share based compensation


-


-


210


-


-


-


210

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 20 2 4


11,134,431


-


89,608


121


(2,088)


20,861


108,502
















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 4 


11,214,831


-


89,697


(76)


(2,088)


24,436


111,969

CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER
30, 202 5 :















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


575


-


12,096


12,671

Exercise of option


142,981


-


-


-


-


-


-

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
$2,769


1,625,000


-


39,415


-


-


-


39,415

Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance
costs of $413


242,298


-


5,953


-


-


-


5,953

Share based compensation


-


-


680


-


-


-


680

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 202 5 


13,225,110


-


$135,745


$499


$(2,088)


$36,532


$170,688

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 

U.S dollars in thousands, except share data



Share capital













Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income


Treasury shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity
















BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 202 4


10,426,194


$3,152


$76,512


$164


$(2,088)


$17,996


$95,736

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2024:















Comprehensive income


34,897


-


-


(43)




2,865


2,822

Exercise of option




(3,152)


3,152


-


-


-


-

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $152


673,340


-


9,923


-


-


-


9,923

Share based compensation




-


21


-


-


-


21

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 20 2 4


11,134,431


-


89,608


121


(2,088)


20,861


108,502
















BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 5


13,161,762


-


135,578


600


(2,088)


31,691


165,781

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 202 5 :















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


(101)


-


4,841


4,740

Exercise of stock option


63,348


-


-


-


-


-


-

Share based compensation


-


-


167


-


-


-


167

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 202 5 


13,225,110


-


$135,745


$499


$(2,088)


$36,532


$170,688

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income 

$4,841


$2,865


$12,096


$7,592

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

1,249


1,514


3,762


4,319

Non-cash financial (income) expenses

126


220


634


(266)

Change in allowance for credit losses

(104)


(40)


(79)


-

Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

(372)


(169)


(983)


(601)

Share based compensation

167


21


680


210

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-


-


-


(355)

Deferred income taxes, net

884


12


1,466


(91)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Increase in trade accounts receivable

(960)


(3,456)


(3,554)


(9,706)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets

281


(555)


1,464


(838)

Increase in inventory

(1,757)


(5,112)


(9,052)


(10,655)

Increase in trade accounts payable

1,334


3,825


4,740


2,916

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

1,806


3,665


(1,765)


2,618

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,495


2,790


9,409


(4,857)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Purchase of property and equipment

(2,743)


(1,621)


(8,910)


(3,588)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-


-


-


1,306

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,743)


(1,621)


(8,910)


(2,282)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Repayments of long-term loans

(473)


(504)


(1,560)


(1,454)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of underwriters' option

-


9,923


48,550


9,923

Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

(362)


-


(3,182)


-

Net change in short term loans from banks

-


(10,072)


(4,350)


(9,404)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(835)


(653)


39,458


(935)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and  restricted cash

3,917


516


39,957


(8,074)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

43,474


8,352


7,434


16,942

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$47,391


$  8,868


$47,391


$  8,868









Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:








   Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

1,948


$228


3,783


$818

   Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and Equipment

-


-


579


60

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:








   Interest paid

430


437


946


1,289

  Income taxes paid

21


-


197


-

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)  (UNAUDITED)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)   (UNAUDITED)

(U.S dollars in thousands)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025



2024


2025


2024






















Net income

$4,841



$2,865


$12,096


$7,592


Adjustments:










Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies

(372)



(169)


(983)


(601)


Taxes on income (tax benefit)

821



15


1,624


(94)


Financial expenses, net

(30)



735


1,128


1,491


Depreciation and amortization

1,334



1,565


4,025


4,463


Share based compensation

167



21


680


210


Adjusted EBITDA

$6,761



$5,032


$18,570


$13,061
























SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.

