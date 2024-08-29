TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 36%, Increases Net Income by 78% and increased adjusted EBITDA by 69%, for the Second Quarter of 2024

Company Delivers 7th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues and Profits

Management Reviews Financial Results and Provides Business Update on Quarterly Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024:

  • Revenues increased by 36.2% to $36.5 million compared to $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2024 revenues increased by 36% to 70.6$ million compared to $52 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 47.1% to $8.0 million compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 (21.9% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 20.2% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 gross profit increase by 55.4% to $15.1 million compared to $9.7 million in the first half of 2023 (20.9% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 18.6% of revenues in H1\23)
  • Operating Income increased by 78.5% to $2.7 million compared to $1.5 million in Q2\23, (7.5% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 6.5% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 operating income increased by 99% to $4.9 million compared to $2.5 million in the first half of 2023 (7% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 4.8% of revenues in H1\23).
  • Net Income increased by 78% to $2.6 million compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024 net income increased by 122% to $4.7 million compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 69.4% to $4.3 million (11.9% of revenues) compared to $2.6 million (9.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 increased by 73% to $8 million compared $4.6 in the first half of 2023 (11.4% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 9% in H1\23).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was negative $(4.1) million compared to positive cash flow of $2.5 million in the second half of 2023. Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024 was negative $(7.7) million compared to positive cash flow of $4.2 million in the first half of 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented: "We are very proud to report another record quarter marked by revenue growth, margin expansion, and profitability improvement. Our results demonstrate increasing demand for our products and services, which are aligned with our growth strategy. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in revenue and EBITDA, and given our growing momentum and backlog, we expect this trend to continue."

"During the second quarter, we secured orders of more than $40 million, resulting in a record backlog and LTA Value of over $414 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "These new orders give us significant visibility into revenue potential over the coming quarters and bolster our confidence in continued success. On top of the continued revenue growth, we invest efforts in improving our operational efficiency and cost structure. This resulted in an improved Gross margin and EBITDA margin."

"During the first six months of 2024 we started serving APU of the newly certified 131 and 331-500 which serves a fleet of close to 20,000 aircraft (with a total addressable annual market of about $2 billion)," added Mr. Zamir. "The revenue obtained during the first half of 2024 is mainly driven from TAT's historical products and services. The revenue from these new engines' capabilities is insignificant. We are very excited about our future revenue growth and profits, as we start leveraging the potential of this new market. We will continue to expand our customer base for those engines MRO services according to our growth strategy"

Shareholder Webcast

Igal Zamir and Ehud Ben-Yeir, TAT's CEO and CFO, have posted a webcast reviewing the financial results and to provide a business update.  Investors interested in accessing the webcast can visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/. The webcast will remain accessible on the website for at least 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA.  The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, [LTAs] and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)


Jun 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$        8,058

$      15,979

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $305

   and $345 thousand as of Jun 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
respectively 

 

26,197

 

20,009

 

Restricted deposit   

-

661

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

6,722

6,397





Inventory

56,763

51,280





          Total current assets

97,740

94,326





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



 Restricted deposit

294

302

 Investment in affiliates

2,763

2,168

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

644

664

 Deferred income taxes

1,097

994

Property, plant and equipment, net

40,934

42,554

Operating lease right of use assets

2,656

2,746

Intangible assets, net

1,687

1,823





Total non-current assets

50,075

51,251

Total assets

$                  147,815

$                  145,577






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Current maturities of long-term loans

$                    1,937

$                      2,200

Short term loans

12,547

12,138

Accounts payable

9,079

9,988

Accrued expenses

12,907

13,952

Operating lease liabilities

1,155

1,033





          Total current liabilities

37,625

39,311





NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:



     Long-term loans

11,970

12,886

     Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

998

1,000

     Operating lease liabilities

1,486

1,697





 Total non-current liabilities

14,454

15,583

Total liabilities

$                     52,079

$                  54,894





EQUITY:



Share capital

3,152

3,140

Translation reserves

164

-

Additional paid-in capital

76,512

76,335

Treasury shares at cost

(2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



27

Retained earnings

17,996

13,269

Total shareholders' equity

95,736

90,683





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

147,815

$             145,577

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended


Year ended


June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)










Revenues:








     Products

$    11,732

$   8,167

$     23,667

$   15,458

$     35,241

     Services

24,793

18,637

46,946

36,564

78,553

36,525

26,804

70,613

52,022

113,794










Cost of goods:








     Products

7,673

5,548

16,659

11,822

30,517

     Services

20,868

15,830

38,904

30,515

60,809

28,541

21,378

55,563

42,337

91,326

Gross Profit

7,984

5,426

15,050

9,685

22,468










Operating expenses:








     Research and development, net

343

157

620

256

715

     Selling and marketing

1,993

1,298

3,653

2,457

5,523

     General and administrative

2,916

2,474

6,225

4,933

10,588

     Other income

(2)

(35)

(390)

(441)

(433)

5,250

3,894

10,108

7,205

16,393










Operating income (Loss)

2,734

1,532

4,942

2,480

6,075










      Interest expenses

(413)

(440)

(763)

(806)

(1,683)

      Other financial income (expenses), Net

106

167

7

148

353

Income before taxes on income (tax benefit)

2,427

1,259

4,186

1,822

4,745










Taxes on income (tax benefit)

44

(63)

(109)

(90)

576










Income before share of equity investment

2,383

1,322

4,295

1,912

4,169










Profit of equity investment of affiliated
      companies

234

153

432

221

503




















Net Income

$    2,617

$   1,475

$   4,727

$   2,133

$     4,672










TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)


Basic and diluted income per share




















Net income per share

$    0.26

$      0.16

$    0.46

$    0.24

$    0.52

Net income per diluted shares

$   0.25

$    0.15

$   0.44

$   0.23

$      0.51










Weighted average number of shares
     outstanding






























Basic

10,394,654

8,942,423

10,386,859

8,942,423

8,961,689

Diluted

10,561,420

9,052,163

10,722,153

9,052,163

9,084,022

Three months ended

Six months ended


Year ended 



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)






















Net income

$    2,617

$     1,475

$    4,727

$     2,133

$    4,672

Other comprehensive income , net 










Change in foreign currency translation
adjustments

164

-

164

-

-

Net unrealized income from derivatives

-

26

(27)

26

53

Total comprehensive income 

2,781

$    1,501

$ 4,864

$    2,159

$    4,725



























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)



Share capital





Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount

Additional
paid-in
capital

Translation
reserves

other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Treasury
shares

Retained
earnings


Total equity

















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$            2,842

$       66,245

-

$            (26)

$            (2,088)

$            8,597

$            75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
     DECEMBER 31, 2023:














Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

53

-

4,672

4,725

Exercise of option

32,466

8

157

-

-

-

165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141
     thousands

1,158,600

290

9,774

-

-

-

10,064

Share based compensation


-

-

159

-

-

-

159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

10,377,085

$            3,140

$     76,335

-

$              27

$            (2,088)

$            13,269

$            90,683

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED JUN
     31, 2024 (unaudited):














Comprehensive profit






164

(27)

-

4,727

4,864

Exercise of option

49,109

12

(12)



-


-

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments









-



Share based compensation






189







189

BALANCE AT JUN 30, 2024 (unaudited)

10,426,194

3,152

76,512

164

-

(2,088)

17,996

95,736

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Six months ended


Year ended




June 30,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income


$  2,617

$  1,475

$ 4,727

$  2,133

$     4,672

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
     provided by (used by) operating activities:




















Depreciation and amortization

1,431

901

2,805

1,942

4,710

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

-

22

-

(9)

Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement

15

(27)

20

(97)

116

Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing
     liability

(3)

-

1

(6)

22

Non-cash financial expenses

(274)

(134)

(488)

(248)

(172)

 Decrease in restructuring plan provision

(43)

(32)

(63)

(90)

(126)

Change in allowance for credit losses

40

(2)

40

(5)

(182)

Share in results of affiliated companies

(233)

(153)

(431)

(221)

(503)

Share based compensation


148

30

189

120

159

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(5)

(47)

(2)

(127)

(148)

Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

(1)

(29)

(355)

(485)

(530)

Deferred income taxes, net


306

(98)

(103)

(76)

235

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









     Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(5,430)

3,137

(6,250)

1,123

(4,205)

    Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
    expenses

(144)

359

(325)

1,634

(341)

        Increase in inventory

(2,906)

(3,248)

(5,543)

(285)

(5,400)

    Decrease in trade accounts payable

(209)

(1,034)

(909)

(2,155)

(245)

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

591

1,352

(982)

1,062

4,202

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from
   continued operation

$ (4,100)

$     2,450

(7,647)

$       4,219

$     2,255











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

375

1,306

1,935

2,002

Purchase of property and equipment

(978)

(1,021)

(1,967)

(2,454)

(5,102)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

-

-

(479)

Cash flows used in investing activities

$(978)

$ (646)

$  (661)

$(519)

$(3,579)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repayments of long-term loans

(510)

(425)

(950)

(847)

(1,701)

Short-term credit received from banks

4,668


668

1,000

Proceeds from long-term loans received


-

-

712

Issuance of common shares

12

-

12

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

-

-

-

-

10,064

Exercise of options

(13)

165

(12)

165

165

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

$  4,157

$ (260)

$  (282)

$(682)

$10,240











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash

(921)

1,546

(8,590)

3,018

8,916

 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
     beginning of period

9,273

9,498

16,942

8,026

8,026

 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
     of period

8,352

11,044

8,352

11,044

16,942






















SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING
     ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:




















Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and
     operating lease liabilities

245

-

590

-

1,345

Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and
     equipment

-

-

60

-

68

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




















Interest paid

(410)

(267)

(852)

(512)

(1,438)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)




Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended


June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023












Net income (Loss)

$ 2,617

$  1,475

$4,727

$ 2,133

$4,672






Adjustments:




Share in results and sale of equity
     investment of affiliated companies

(234)

(153)

(432)

(221)

(503)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

44

(63)

(109)

(90)

576

Financial expenses (income), net

306

272

755

658

1,330

Depreciation and amortization

1,468

1,006

2,898

2,140

4,902

       Share based compensation

148

30

189

120

159

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,349

$ 2,567

$    8,028

$       4,740

$              11,136

















SIGNATURE

            Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

            (Registrant)

By: /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair
Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer

Date: August 28, 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492171/EBITDA_Q224.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492172/revenue_Q224.jpg

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.

