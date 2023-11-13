TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2023.

Financial highlights for third quarter of 2023:

Revenues for Q3 2023 were $29.9 million , an increase of 43% compared with $20.9 million in Q3 2022. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 , were $81.9 million an increase of 33% compared with $61.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 .

, an increase of 43% compared with in Q3 2022. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on , were an increase of 33% compared with in the nine-month period that ended on . Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $5.8 million (19. 3% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 70% compared with $3.4 million (16.4% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2022. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 , was $15.5 million (19% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 47.6% compared with $10.5 million (17% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 .

(19. 3% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 70% compared with (16.4% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2022. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on , was (19% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 47.6% compared with (17% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on . Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 increased by 438% to $3 million compared with $0.6 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 , increased by 297% to $7.7 million compared with $1.9 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 .

compared with in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on , increased by 297% to compared with in the nine-month period that ended on . Net lncome in Q3 2023 increased to $2.1 million , or income of $0.24 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of ($0.3) million , or loss of ($0.04) per diluted share, in Q3 2022. For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023 , net income was $4.3 million , or income of $0.47 per diluted share compared with a net loss of ($2) million , or $(0.23) per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 .

, or income of per diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or loss of per diluted share, in Q3 2022. For the nine-month period that ended on , net income was , or income of per diluted share compared with a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on . Cash flow from operations in Q3 2023 was negative ($3.7) million compared to negative ($3.1) million in Q3 2022. For the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 cash flow from operations was positive $0.5 million compared to negative ($9.5) million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 .

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "we are very pleased with the results of the third quarter and nine months of 2023. We are facing swift growth in demand for our products and services, which has resulted in increasing revenue and profitability quarter after quarter. We remain positive that the trend will continue for the following quarters to come.

As part of our preparation to support the growth in the following quarters and meeting customers' expectations for a short turnaround time, we focus on operational ramp up including manpower hiring and increasing the level of our available inventories."

Mr. Zamir continues: " In regard to the war in Israel, at this stage, there are no indications that prohibit us from continuing the growth and meeting our plans for the following quarters to come.

We are very proud of our employees in the Israeli facility for their spirit and consistent effort to continue the operations despite the war in Israel. "

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31, 2023

2022

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,288

$ 7,722 Accounts receivable, net 17,890

15,622 Inventory, net 49,005

45,759 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 5,094

6,047







Total current assets 79,277

75,150







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted deposit 286

304 Investment in affiliates 2,012

1,665 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 661

780 Deferred income taxes 1,693

1,229 Intangible assets, net 1,608

1,623 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,917

43,423 Operating lease right of use assets 3,022

2,477







Total non-current assets 51,199

51,501

Total assets $130,476

$ 126,651







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans $ 1,874

$ 1,876 Credit line from bank 12,131

6,101 Accounts payable 8,558

10,233 Accrued expenses and other 10,889

9,686 Operating lease liabilities 1,073

904 Provision for restructuring plan 85

190







Total current liabilities 34,610

28,990







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 12,820

19,408 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 993

1,148 Operating lease liabilities 1,904

1,535







Total non-current liabilities 15,717

22,091















Total liabilities $50,327

$ 51,081







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,850

2,842 Additional paid-in capital 66,531

66,245 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24)

(26) Retained earnings 12,880

8,597 Total shareholders' equity 80,149

75,570







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 130,476

$ 126,651









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 10,003

$ 5,694

$ 25,461

$ 19,157

$ 25,460 Services 19,932

15,283

56,496

42,550

59,096

29,935

20,977

81,957

61,707

84,556



















Cost of revenue, net:

















Products 7,550

4,710

19,372

16,280

21,631 Services 16,571

12,833

47,086

34,915

46,997

24,121

17,543

66,458

51,195

68,628 Gross Profit 5,814

3,434

15,499

10,512

15,928



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 194

197

450

349

479 Selling and marketing, net 1,350

1,312

3,807

4,164

5,629 General and administrative, net 2,547

2,463

7,482

7,341

9,970 Other income (37)

-

(478)

(90)

(90) Restructuring expenses, net -

(30)

-

1,673

1,715

4,054

3,942

11,261

13,437

17,703



















Operating Profit (Loss) 1,760

(508)

4,238

(2,925)

(1,775)



















Interest expenses (408)

(283)

(1,214)

(524)

(902) Other financial income (expenses), Net 283

356

433

1,171

1,029 Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax

benefit) 1,635

(435)

3,457

(2,278)

(1,648)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) (390)

(44)

(479)

(107)

98



















Income (loss) before share of equity investment 2,025

(391)

3,936

(2,171)

(1,746)



















Share in profits (losses) of equity investment of

affiliated companies 126

36

347

124

184







































Net Income (loss) 2,151

$ (355)

$ 4,283

$ (2,047)

$ (1,562)





















Basic and diluted income per share





































Net income (loss) per share $ 0.24

$ (0.04)

$ 0.48

$ (0.23)

$ (0.17) Net income per diluted shares $ 0.24

$ (0.04)

$ 0.47

$ (0.23)

$ (0.17)



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

















Basic 8,929,332

8,909,046

8,929,332

8,909,046

8,911,546 Diluted 9,134,476

8,909,046

9,134,476

8,909,046

8,911,546





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)







Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30, December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)













































Net income (loss) $2,151

$ (355)

$ 4,283

$ (2,047)

$ (1,562) Other comprehensive income (loss), net

















Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivatives (24)

34

2

(114)

(89) Reclassification adjustments for loss (gains)

from derivatives included in net income -

-

-

-

30 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,149

$ (321)

$ 4,285

$(2,161)

$ (1,621)





















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)







TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of

shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-

in capital

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury

shares

Retained

earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(95)

-

(3,562)

(3,657)

Share based compensation

-

-

160

-

-

-

160

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,871

$ 33

$ (2,088)

$ 10,159

$ 76,784

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2022:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(59)

-

(1,562)

(1,621)

Exercise of option

36,850

33

156

-

-

-

189

Share based compensation

-

-

218

-

-

-

218

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$ 2,842

$ 66,245

$ (26)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,597

$ 75,570

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

2

-

4,283

4,285

Exercise of option

32,466

8

157

-

-

-

165

Share based compensation

-

-

129

-

-

-

129

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(unaudited)

9,218,485

$ 2,850

$ 66,531

$ (24)

$ (2,088)

12,880

$ 80,149



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023 2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$2,151

$(355)

$ 4,283 $(2,047)

$ (1,562) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

1,099

931

3,040 2,830

3,706 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

(7)

- 1

8 Change in provision for doubtful accounts

(83)

-

(88) (45)

138 Share in results of affiliated Company

(126)

(36)

(347) (124)

(184) Share based compensation

8

56

129 167

218 Non cash finance income

(1)

(4)

(7) (91)

- Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing

liability















(82) Decrease in provision for restructuring expenses

(15)

(914)

(105) (457)

(467) Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(28)

9

(155) (317)

(356) Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

(43)

-

(529) (90)

(90) Deferred income taxes, net

(388)

(47)

(464) (128)

23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(4,051)

1,127

(2,927) (219)

(2,659) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(1)

(557)

1,535 (672)

(1,459) Increase in inventory

(4,450)

(3,485)

(4,734) (6,711)

(5,069) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

480

(182)

(1,675) (1,073)

1,143 Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(254)

(160)

(502) (1,045)

(902) Increase in accrued expenses

1,976

499

3,039 531

2,727 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$(3,726)

$(3,125)

$493 $(9,490)

$(4,867)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

37

-

1,972 93

93 Purchase of property and equipment

(569)

(3,833)

(3,024) (11,418)

(16,213) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$(532)

$(3,833)

$(1,052) $(11,325)

$(16,120)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Short-term credit received (repayment) from banks

1,000

3,000

1,000 -

- Proceeds from long-term loans received

249

3,200

249 15,680

16,680 Repayment of long-term loans

(461)

(375)

(1,307) (636)

(1,071) Exercise of options

-

123

165 190

189 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

$788

$5,948

$107 $15,234

$ 15,798







































Net decrease in cash and restricted cash

(3,470)

(1,010)

(452) (5,581)

(5,189) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period

11,044

8,644

8,026 13,215

13,215 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$7,574

$ 7,634

$7,574 $ 7,634

$ 8,026

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands)







Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2023

2022 2023 2022 2022



























Net income (loss) $2,151

$ (355) $4,283 $(2,047) $(1,562) Adjustments:

























Share in results of equity investment

of affiliated companies (126)

(36) (347) (124) (184) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (390)

(44) (480) (107) 98 Financial expenses (income), net 125

(73) 781 (647) (127) Depreciation and amortization 1,240

1,041 3,381 3,037 3,878 Restructuring (income) expenses -

(30) - 1,673 1,715 Share based compensation 9

56 129 167 218 Adjusted EBITDA 3,009

$559 7,747 $1,952 $4,036















